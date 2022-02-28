Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th

As matchweek 28 approaches, we can bring you the details of the latest fixtures, schedule, and Premier League table.

Manchester City's controversial win at Everton saw them move six points clear of Liverpool who did not play due to their Carabao Cup final triumph.

Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola's team face local rivals Manchester United on Sunday whilst Liverpool take on West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

As the relegation battle intensifies, it is now wide open and any of the bottom seven could find themselves in trouble if they cannot get points on the board between now and the end of the season.

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixture

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

7:45pm     Burnley v Leicester City

Matchweek 28

Saturday, 5th March 2022

12:30pm   Leicester City v Leeds United

3:00pm    Aston Villa v Southampton

3:00pm    Burnley v Chelsea

3:00pm    Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm    Norwich City v Brentford

3:00pm    Wolves v Crystal Palace

5:30pm    Liverpool v West Ham United

Sunday, 6th March 2022

2:00pm    Watford v Arsenal

4:30pm    Manchester City v Manchester United

Monday, 7th March 2022

8:00pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Premier League Table

