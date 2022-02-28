Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 28 & Rearranged Game - March 1st To 7th
As matchweek 28 approaches, we can bring you the details of the latest fixtures, schedule, and Premier League table.
Manchester City's controversial win at Everton saw them move six points clear of Liverpool who did not play due to their Carabao Cup final triumph.
Pep Guardiola's team face local rivals Manchester United on Sunday whilst Liverpool take on West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.
As the relegation battle intensifies, it is now wide open and any of the bottom seven could find themselves in trouble if they cannot get points on the board between now and the end of the season.
Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixture
Tuesday, 1st March 2022
7:45pm Burnley v Leicester City
Matchweek 28
Saturday, 5th March 2022
12:30pm Leicester City v Leeds United
3:00pm Aston Villa v Southampton
3:00pm Burnley v Chelsea
3:00pm Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00pm Norwich City v Brentford
3:00pm Wolves v Crystal Palace
5:30pm Liverpool v West Ham United
Sunday, 6th March 2022
2:00pm Watford v Arsenal
4:30pm Manchester City v Manchester United
Monday, 7th March 2022
8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
Premier League Table
