Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 29 & Rearranged Games - March 10th To 14th

As matchweek 29 approaches, we can bring you the details of the latest fixtures, schedule, and Premier League table.

Manchester City and Liverpool continue to fight it out at the top at the table but the gap remains six points with the Reds having a game in hand.

Liverpool play in Saturday's early game as they travel to Brighton with Pep Guardiola's team not in action until Monday when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Thursday, 10th March 2022

7:30pm Norwich City v Chelsea

7:30pm Southampton v Newcastle United

7:30pm Wolves v Watford

7:45pm Leeds United v Aston Villa

Matchweek 29

Saturday, 12th March 2022

12:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

3:00pm Brentford v Burnley

5:30pm Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 13th March 2022

2:00pm Leeds United v Norwich City

2:00pm Everton v Wolves

2:00pm Chelsea v Newcastle United

2:00pm Southampton v Watford

2:00pm West Ham United v Aston Villa

4:30pm Arsenal v Leicester City

Monday, 14th March 2022

8:00pm Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Premier League Table

