Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 29 & Rearranged Games - March 10th To 14th

As matchweek 29 approaches, we can bring you the details of the latest fixtures, schedule, and Premier League table.

Manchester City and Liverpool continue to fight it out at the top at the table but the gap remains six points with the Reds having a game in hand.

Liverpool play in Saturday's early game as they travel to Brighton with Pep Guardiola's team not in action until Monday when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sadio Mane

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Thursday, 10th March 2022

7:30pm    Norwich City v Chelsea

7:30pm    Southampton v Newcastle United

7:30pm    Wolves v Watford

7:45pm    Leeds United v Aston Villa

Matchweek 29

Saturday, 12th March 2022

12:30pm   Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

3:00pm     Brentford v Burnley

5:30pm     Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 13th March 2022

2:00pm     Leeds United v Norwich City

2:00pm     Everton v Wolves

2:00pm     Chelsea v Newcastle United

2:00pm     Southampton v Watford

2:00pm     West Ham United v Aston Villa

4:30pm     Arsenal v Leicester City

Monday, 14th March 2022

8:00pm     Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Premier League Table

