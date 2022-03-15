Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 30 & Rearranged Games - March 16th To 20th

The Premier League has reached matchweek 30 and we can bring you details of the fixtures, results, and the latest table.

Premier League

Matchweek 30 Result

7:30pm    Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea (played 10th March 2022)

Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:

Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

7:30pm    Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

8:15pm    Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday, 17th March 2022

7:45pm    Everton v Newcastle United

Matchweek 30 Fixtures

Friday, 18th March 2022

8:00pm    Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday, 19th March 2022

12:30pm  Aston Villa v Arsenal

Sunday, 20th March 2022

2:00pm    Leicester City v Brentford

4:30pm    Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Matchweek 30 Fixtures To Be Rescheduled

The following matchweek 30 fixtures will be rescheduled due to the participation of team's in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Burnley v Southampton

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Everton

Details of the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures can be found HERE.

Premier League Table

