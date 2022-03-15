Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 30 & Rearranged Games - March 16th To 20th
The Premier League has reached matchweek 30 and we can bring you details of the fixtures, results, and the latest table.
Matchweek 30 Result
7:30pm Norwich City 1-3 Chelsea (played 10th March 2022)
Here are this week's fixtures and schedule:
Premier League Re-Arranged Fixtures
Wednesday, 16th March 2022
7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
8:15pm Arsenal v Liverpool
Thursday, 17th March 2022
7:45pm Everton v Newcastle United
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Matchweek 30 Fixtures
Friday, 18th March 2022
8:00pm Wolves v Leeds United
Saturday, 19th March 2022
12:30pm Aston Villa v Arsenal
Sunday, 20th March 2022
2:00pm Leicester City v Brentford
Read More
4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Matchweek 30 Fixtures To Be Rescheduled
The following matchweek 30 fixtures will be rescheduled due to the participation of team's in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Burnley v Southampton
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Watford v Everton
Details of the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures can be found HERE.
Premier League Table
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz & Salah Seal Victory For Reds
- Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Player Ratings | Diaz MOTM? | Joe Matip Mightily Impressive Yet Again | EPL
- Sadio Mane Dreams Of Kylian Mbappe Partnership At Liverpool, As News Reveals Mohamed Salah Contract Talks Breakdown
- Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down, Player Expects Improved Terms
- No Player Is Bigger Than Liverpool: Mo Salah’s Contract Clash
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok