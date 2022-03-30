Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 31 & Rearranged Matchweek 19 Game - April 2nd To 6th

The Premier League resumes this weekend after the international break and we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and current table.

Liverpool will have the chance to go top of the table with a win in Saturday's early match against Watford at Anfield with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City facing a tough match against Burnley at Turf Moor at 3pm.

These will be the final league encounters before the two teams meet in what promises to be a monumental clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10th.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Matchweek 31 Fixtures

Saturday, 2nd April 2022

12:30pm Liverpool v Watford

3:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

3:00pm Burnley v Manchester City

3:00pm Chelsea v Brentford

3:00pm Leeds United v Southampton

3:00pm Wolves v Aston Villa

5:30pm Manchester United v Leicester City

Sunday, 3rd April 2022

2:00pm West Ham United v Everton

4:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Monday, 4th April 2022

8:00pm Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Re-arranged Matchweek 19 Fixture

Wednesday, 6th April 2022

7:30pm Burnley v Everton

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok