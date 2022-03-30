Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 31 & Rearranged Matchweek 19 Game - April 2nd To 6th

The Premier League resumes this weekend after the international break and we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and current table.

Liverpool will have the chance to go top of the table with a win in Saturday's early match against Watford at Anfield with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City facing a tough match against Burnley at Turf Moor at 3pm.

These will be the final league encounters before the two teams meet in what promises to be a monumental clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10th.

Premier League

Matchweek 31 Fixtures

Saturday, 2nd April 2022

12:30pm    Liverpool v Watford

3:00pm     Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City

3:00pm     Burnley v Manchester City

3:00pm     Chelsea v Brentford

3:00pm     Leeds United v Southampton

3:00pm     Wolves v Aston Villa

5:30pm     Manchester United v Leicester City

Sunday, 3rd April 2022

2:00pm     West Ham United v Everton

4:30pm     Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Monday, 4th April 2022

8:00pm     Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Re-arranged Matchweek 19 Fixture

Wednesday, 6th April 2022

7:30pm      Burnley v Everton

Premier League Table

