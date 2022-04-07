Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 32 - April 8th to 10th

A huge weekend of Premier League action awaits which will impact both ends of the table and we can bring you details of the fixtures, results, and latest table here from matchweek 32.

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a match against Manchester City that promises to have a huge say on the title race.

Jurgen Klopp's team currently sit a point behind Pep Guardiola's men so can take a two-point lead with a victory against their fierce rivals.

Premier League

Matchweek 32 Fixtures

Friday, 8th April 2022

8:00pm     Newcastle United v Wolves

Saturday, 9th April 2022

12:30pm   Everton v Manchester United 

3:00pm     Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm     Southampton v Chelsea

3:00pm     Watford v Leeds United

5:30pm     Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 10th April 2022

2:00pm     Brentford v West Ham United

2:00pm     Leicester City v Crystal Palace

2:00pm     Norwich City v Burnley

4:00pm     Manchester City v Liverpool

Premier League Table

