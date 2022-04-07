Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 32 - April 8th to 10th
A huge weekend of Premier League action awaits which will impact both ends of the table and we can bring you details of the fixtures, results, and latest table here from matchweek 32.
Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for a match against Manchester City that promises to have a huge say on the title race.
Jurgen Klopp's team currently sit a point behind Pep Guardiola's men so can take a two-point lead with a victory against their fierce rivals.
Matchweek 32 Fixtures
Friday, 8th April 2022
8:00pm Newcastle United v Wolves
Saturday, 9th April 2022
12:30pm Everton v Manchester United
3:00pm Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00pm Southampton v Chelsea
3:00pm Watford v Leeds United
5:30pm Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, 10th April 2022
2:00pm Brentford v West Ham United
2:00pm Leicester City v Crystal Palace
2:00pm Norwich City v Burnley
4:00pm Manchester City v Liverpool
Premier League Table
