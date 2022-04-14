Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 33 - April 16th to 21st

As the season now enters its most critical phase, we can bring you the fixtures, results, and latest table for matchweek 33 in the Premier League.

The top two will not be in action in the league this weekend as they face off in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

They do have midweek matches however with Liverpool hosting Manchester United and Manchester City at home to Brighton.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Matchweek 33 Fixtures

Saturday, 16th April 2022

12:30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Manchester United v Norwich City

3:00pm Watford v Brentford

3:00pm Southampton v Arsenal

Sunday, 17th April 2022

2:15pm Newcastle United v Leicester City

2:15pm West Ham United v Burnley

Tuesday, 19th April 2022

Matchweek 30 Fixture

8:00pm Liverpool v Manchester United

Wednesday, 20th April 2022

Matchweek 18 Fixture

7:45pm Everton v Leicester City

Matchweek 25 Fixture

7:45pm Chelsea v Arsenal

Matchweek 30 Fixtures

7:45pm Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

8:00pm Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday, 21st April 2022

Matchweek 30 Fixture

7:45pm Burnley v Southampton

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok