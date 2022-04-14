Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 33 - April 16th to 21st

As the season now enters its most critical phase, we can bring you the fixtures, results, and latest table for matchweek 33 in the Premier League.

The top two will not be in action in the league this weekend as they face off in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

They do have midweek matches however with Liverpool hosting Manchester United and Manchester City at home to Brighton.

Premier League Trophy

Matchweek 33 Fixtures

Saturday, 16th April 2022

12:30pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm     Manchester United v Norwich City

3:00pm     Watford v Brentford

3:00pm     Southampton v Arsenal

Sunday, 17th April 2022

2:15pm      Newcastle United v Leicester City

2:15pm      West Ham United v Burnley

Tuesday, 19th April 2022

Matchweek 30 Fixture

8:00pm     Liverpool v Manchester United

Wednesday, 20th April 2022

Matchweek 18 Fixture

7:45pm     Everton v Leicester City

Matchweek 25 Fixture

7:45pm     Chelsea v Arsenal

Matchweek 30 Fixtures

7:45pm     Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

8:00pm    Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday, 21st April 2022

Matchweek 30 Fixture

7:45pm     Burnley v Southampton

Premier League Table

