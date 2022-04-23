Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 34 - April 23rd to 28th

The Premier League enters matchweek 34 this weekend and we can bring you details of the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.

Manchester City and Liverpool continue to go toe for toe at the top with Pep Guardiola's team a point clear of the Reds.

City host Watford at the Etihad on Saturday whilst Everton visit Anfield for the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

There is also a huge match in the race for top four as Manchester United travel to Arsenal in Saturday's early match.

Premier League

Matchweek 33 Fixtures

Saturday, 23rd April 2022

12:30pm    Arsenal v Manchester United

3:00pm     Leicester City v Aston Villa

3:00pm     Norwich City v Newcastle United

3:00pm     Manchester City v Watford

5:30pm     Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 24th April 2022

2:00pm     Burnley v Wolves

2:00pm     Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

2:00pm     Chelsea v West Ham United

4:30pm     Liverpool v Everton

Monday, 25th April 2022

8:00pm     Crystal Palace v Leeds United

Matchweek 37 Fixture

Thursday, 28th April 2022

7:45pm     Manchester United v Chelsea

Premier League Table

