Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 34 - April 23rd to 28th
The Premier League enters matchweek 34 this weekend and we can bring you details of the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.
Manchester City and Liverpool continue to go toe for toe at the top with Pep Guardiola's team a point clear of the Reds.
City host Watford at the Etihad on Saturday whilst Everton visit Anfield for the Merseyside derby on Sunday.
There is also a huge match in the race for top four as Manchester United travel to Arsenal in Saturday's early match.
Matchweek 33 Fixtures
Saturday, 23rd April 2022
12:30pm Arsenal v Manchester United
3:00pm Leicester City v Aston Villa
3:00pm Norwich City v Newcastle United
3:00pm Manchester City v Watford
5:30pm Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday, 24th April 2022
2:00pm Burnley v Wolves
2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton
2:00pm Chelsea v West Ham United
4:30pm Liverpool v Everton
Monday, 25th April 2022
8:00pm Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Matchweek 37 Fixture
Thursday, 28th April 2022
7:45pm Manchester United v Chelsea
Premier League Table
