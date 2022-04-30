Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 35 - April 30th to May 2nd | Huge Weekend In Title Race
As we enter matchweek 35 of the Premier League, we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.
Liverpool and Manchester City have just five games left as they look to win the title with the Reds currently just a point behind Pep Guardiola's team.
Both teams have tricky looking away matches with Liverpool travelling to St James' Park to face Newcastle United and City visiting Elland Road to face Leeds United.
Jurgen Klopp's team will have the chance to take the early initiative on Saturday as they take to the field in the 12.30pm kick-off with Guardiola's men in action at 5.30pm.
Matchweek 35 Fixtures
Saturday, 30th April 2022
12:30pm Newcastle United v Liverpool
3:00pm Aston Villa v Norwich City
3:00pm Southampton v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Watford v Burnley
3:00pm Wolves v Brighton & Hove Albion
5:30pm Leeds United v Manchester City
Sunday, 1st May 2022
2:00pm Everton v Chelsea
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
4:30pm West Ham United v Arsenal
Monday, 2nd May 2022
8:00pm Manchester United v Brentford
Premier League Table
