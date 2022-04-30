Skip to main content

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 35 - April 30th to May 2nd | Huge Weekend In Title Race

As we enter matchweek 35 of the Premier League, we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and latest table.

Liverpool and Manchester City have just five games left as they look to win the title with the Reds currently just a point behind Pep Guardiola's team.

Both teams have tricky looking away matches with Liverpool travelling to St James' Park to face Newcastle United and City visiting Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp's team will have the chance to take the early initiative on Saturday as they take to the field in the 12.30pm kick-off with Guardiola's men in action at 5.30pm.

Matchweek 35 Fixtures

Saturday, 30th April 2022

12:30pm     Newcastle United v Liverpool

3:00pm       Aston Villa v Norwich City

3:00pm       Southampton v Crystal Palace

3:00pm       Watford v Burnley

3:00pm       Wolves v Brighton & Hove Albion

5:30pm       Leeds United v Manchester City

Sunday, 1st May 2022

2:00pm       Everton v Chelsea

2:00pm       Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

4:30pm       West Ham United v Arsenal

Monday, 2nd May 2022

8:00pm       Manchester United v Brentford

Premier League Table

