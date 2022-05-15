Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 37 - May 15th To 19th

As the Premier League enters matchweek 37, we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and the latest table.

It is still all to play for at the top as Manchester City and Liverpool battle it out for title with Pep Guardiola's team facing a tricky looking trip away to West Ham and the Reds travelling to St Mary's to play Southampton on Tuesday.

Matchweek 37 Fixtures

Sunday, 15th May 2022

12:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

2:00pm Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

2:00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

2:00pm Watford 1-5 Leicester City

2:00pm West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City

2:00pm Wolves 1-1 Norwich City

4:30pm Everton 2-3 Brentford

Monday, 16th May 2022

8:00pm Newcastle United v Arsenal

Tuesday, 17th May 2022

7:45pm Southampton v Liverpool

Thursday, 19th May 2022

7:45pm Everton v Crystal Palace (matchweek 33)

8:00pm Chelsea v Leicester City (matchweek 27)

8:00pm Aston Villa v Burnley (matchweek 18)

