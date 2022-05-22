Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 38 - May 22nd
As the Premier League enters matchweek 38, we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and the latest table.
Everything remains up for grabs on what promises to be an exciting last day of the season in what has been an enthralling campaign.
Manchester City take a one-point lead over Liverpool into matchweek 38 and will need a victory to guarantee themselves their fourth title in five seasons.
Tottenham remain in pole position for the elusive Champions League fourth spot and need to take a point at Norwich to hold off neighbours Arsenal.
At the bottom, Burnley and Leeds United will be doing everything they can to secure their Premier League status for next season with the clarets starting the day ahead on goal difference only.
Matchweek 38 Fixtures
Sunday, 22nd May 2022
4:00pm Arsenal v Everton
4:00pm Brentford v Leeds United
4:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
4:00pm Burnley v Newcastle United
4:00pm Chelsea v Watford
4:00pm Crystal Palace v Manchester United
4:00pm Leicester City v Southampton
4:00pm Liverpool v Wolves
4:00pm Manchester City v Aston Villa
4:00pm Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Table
