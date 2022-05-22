Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 38 - May 22nd

As the Premier League enters matchweek 38, we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and the latest table.

Premier League

Everything remains up for grabs on what promises to be an exciting last day of the season in what has been an enthralling campaign.

Manchester City take a one-point lead over Liverpool into matchweek 38 and will need a victory to guarantee themselves their fourth title in five seasons.

Tottenham remain in pole position for the elusive Champions League fourth spot and need to take a point at Norwich to hold off neighbours Arsenal.

At the bottom, Burnley and Leeds United will be doing everything they can to secure their Premier League status for next season with the clarets starting the day ahead on goal difference only.

Matchweek 38 Fixtures

Sunday, 22nd May 2022

4:00pm      Arsenal v Everton

4:00pm      Brentford v Leeds United

4:00pm      Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4:00pm      Burnley v Newcastle United

4:00pm      Chelsea v Watford

4:00pm      Crystal Palace v Manchester United

4:00pm      Leicester City v Southampton

4:00pm      Liverpool v Wolves

4:00pm      Manchester City v Aston Villa

4:00pm      Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

‘Keep An Eye On Liverpool’ Huge Aurélien Tchouameni Hint, As Real Madrid Turn Attention From Kylian Mbappe

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'If You've Got Ferraris In Your Garage..Why Aren't You Driving Them More?' - Pundit Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Opinions

Kylian Mbappé Staying in Paris | Is The PSG Superstar Making A Massive Mistake Not Signing For Real Madrid? (Opinion)

By Drew Alexander Ross11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I'd Be Lying If I Said It Wasn't' - Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On Premier League Assist Battle With Teammate Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Assist Battle With Mohamed Salah Ahead Of Wolves Clash

By Joe Dixon13 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho On The Reds Messages Ahead Of Aston Villa And Manchester City Clash

By Joe Dixon13 hours ago
Liverpool Squad
News

Report: Ex-Manchester United Striker On Liverpool And Manchester City's Title Battle

By Joe Dixon13 hours ago
Premier League Trophy
Opinions

Liverpool Or Manchester City: Who Do You Want To Win The Premier League Title? Rivals Fans Have Their Say

By Damon Carr13 hours ago