Premier League Fixtures, Schedule & Results: Matchweek 1 - August 5th To 7th

As the Premier League season gets underway, we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results from matchweek one.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Liverpool will be looking to get the season off to a winning start as they travel to Craven Cottage with a tricky-looking fixture against newly promoted Fulham.

Champions Manchester City also face a tough match as they face off against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

It has been a short pre-season for all of the Premier League teams, with the campaign starting earlier this year because the World Cup in Qatar takes place in November and December.

Here are the fixtures for matchweek one which will take place between 5th and 7th August 2022.

Friday, 5th August 2022

8:00pm Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday, 6th August 2022

12:30pm Fulham v Liverpool

3:00pm AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

3:00pm Leeds United v Wolves

3:00pm Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

5:30pm Everton v Chelsea

Sunday, 7th August 2022

2:00pm Leicester City v Brentford

2:00pm Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm West Ham United v Manchester City

