December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Premier League Fixtures & Table - Matchweek 16

As we approach matchweek 16 of 38 in the Premier League, we bring you details of the upcoming fixtures and current league table.

The fixtures for matchweek 16 will take place between Friday, 10th December and Sunday, 12th December.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm   Brentford v Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm  Manchester City v Wolves

3:00pm    Arsenal v Southampton

3:00pm    Chelsea v Leeds United

3:00pm    Liverpool v Aston Villa 

5:30pm    Norwich City v Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm    Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm    Burnley v West Ham United

2:00pm    Leicester City v Newcastle United

4:30pm    Crystal Palace v Everton

After Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham last week, Manchester City leapfrogged the Blues to go top of the table.

Liverpool's late win against Wolves also meant they climbed above Chelsea into second place and a point behind Pep Guardiola's men.

The win at the London Stadium saw David Moyes' team retain their place in the top four.

Here is the table ahead of the matchweek 16 fixtures:

Premier League Ball
