December 17, 2021
Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 18

It is going to be a much interrupted matchweek 18 in the Premier League this weekend and we can now bring you details of those games that will go ahead, those that are postponed and the current table.

The Covid-19 pandemic is causing more issues for Premier League clubs with some experiencing large outbreaks of the virus amongst players and staff.

This has led to a raft of postponements with some games being cancelled at short notice.

This weekend is no different and is the most impacted as of yet with decisions to cancel a number of games already taken.

Here are the details:

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 18

Saturday 18th December 2021

12:30pm  Manchester United P-P Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm   Aston Villa v Burnley

3.00pm   West Ham United P-P Norwich City

3.00pm   Southampton P-P Brentford

3.00pm   Watford P-P Crystal Palace

5:30pm   Leeds United v Arsenal

Sunday, 19th December 2021

2.00pm   Everton P-P Leicester City

2.00pm   Wolves v Chelsea

2.15pm    Newcastle United v Manchester City

4.30pm   Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Premier League Table

Premier League ball
