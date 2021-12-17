Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 18

It is going to be a much interrupted matchweek 18 in the Premier League this weekend and we can now bring you details of those games that will go ahead, those that are postponed and the current table.

The Covid-19 pandemic is causing more issues for Premier League clubs with some experiencing large outbreaks of the virus amongst players and staff.

This has led to a raft of postponements with some games being cancelled at short notice.

This weekend is no different and is the most impacted as of yet with decisions to cancel a number of games already taken.

Here are the details:

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 18

Saturday 18th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester United P-P Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Aston Villa v Burnley

3.00pm West Ham United P-P Norwich City

3.00pm Southampton P-P Brentford

3.00pm Watford P-P Crystal Palace

5:30pm Leeds United v Arsenal

Sunday, 19th December 2021

2.00pm Everton P-P Leicester City

2.00pm Wolves v Chelsea

2.15pm Newcastle United v Manchester City

4.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Premier League Table

