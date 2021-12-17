Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 18
It is going to be a much interrupted matchweek 18 in the Premier League this weekend and we can now bring you details of those games that will go ahead, those that are postponed and the current table.
The Covid-19 pandemic is causing more issues for Premier League clubs with some experiencing large outbreaks of the virus amongst players and staff.
This has led to a raft of postponements with some games being cancelled at short notice.
This weekend is no different and is the most impacted as of yet with decisions to cancel a number of games already taken.
Here are the details:
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 18
Saturday 18th December 2021
12:30pm Manchester United P-P Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00pm Aston Villa v Burnley
3.00pm West Ham United P-P Norwich City
3.00pm Southampton P-P Brentford
Read More
3.00pm Watford P-P Crystal Palace
5:30pm Leeds United v Arsenal
Sunday, 19th December 2021
2.00pm Everton P-P Leicester City
2.00pm Wolves v Chelsea
2.15pm Newcastle United v Manchester City
4.30pm Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Premier League Table
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Newcastle Make €100million Offer For Fiorentina Striker And Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic
- Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Match Highlights | Premier League
- Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Copies Golden State Warriors Steph Curry's Celebration After Wonder Goal Against Newcastle
- Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Player Ratings
- Liverpool v Newcastle United: Best Three Players To Have Played For Both Sides - Gini Wijnaldum? Andy Carroll?
- Premier League Midweek Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook