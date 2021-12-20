Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

Author:

The Premier League will reach the halfway stage on Boxing Day and we can now bring you the details of the matchweek 19 fixtures and latest table.

Ahead of the matches kicking off over the busy festive period, Manchester City lead the way by three points from second placed Liverpool.

Chelsea are in third place, six points back, after two consecutive draws in the last week.

Arsenal's improvement continues after victory at Leeds and they sit in fourth place, six points further back.

Here are the details of the matchweek 19 fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm   Liverpool v Leeds United

12:30pm   Wolverhampton v Watford

3:00pm    West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm    Norwich City v Arsenal

Read More

3:00pm    Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm    Burnley v Everton

3:00pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

5:30pm    Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm   Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm   Newcastle United v Manchester United

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

just now
Harry Kane Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney After Liverpool's Controversial Draw Against Tottenham

11 hours ago
Son Heung-Min
Match Coverage

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings With Paul Tierney Receiving A Perfect 10

11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Post Match Jurgen Klopp Interview After Controversial Liverpool Draw With Tottenham

12 hours ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League

12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp, Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Fans React To Liverpool's Against Tottenham Following A Shocking Performance By Referee Paul Tierney

13 hours ago
Andy Robertson
Match Coverage

Watch: Andy Robertson Sent Off After Paul Tierney's Let Off For Harry Kane

13 hours ago
Son Heung-Min
Match Coverage

Watch: Son Heung-Min Score Tottenham Second Goal to go Level with Liverpool After Alisson Error

13 hours ago