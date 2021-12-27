Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 20 - December 28th/29th/30th

Author:

As we head towards the final round of fixtures in 2021, Manchester City will finish the year as Premier League leaders.

They took apart Leicester City on Boxing Day 6-3 to open up a six point lead over their closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham continued their good run of form in Matchweek 19 in the push for fourth spot with wins against Norwich and Crystal Palace respectively.

Here are the details of the matchweek 20 fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28th December 2021

12:30pm Arsenal P-P Wolves

3:00pm  Crystal Palace v Norwich City

3:00pm  Southampton v Tottenham

3:00pm  Watford v West Ham United 

3:00pm  Leeds United P-P Aston Villa

8:00pm  Leicester City v Liverpool

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

7:30pm  Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

8;15pm  Brentford v Manchester City

Thursday, 30th December 2021

7:30pm  Everton v Newcastle United

8;15pm  Manchester United v Burnley

Premier League Table

