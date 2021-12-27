Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 20 - December 28th/29th/30th

As we head towards the final round of fixtures in 2021, Manchester City will finish the year as Premier League leaders.

They took apart Leicester City on Boxing Day 6-3 to open up a six point lead over their closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham continued their good run of form in Matchweek 19 in the push for fourth spot with wins against Norwich and Crystal Palace respectively.

Here are the details of the matchweek 20 fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28th December 2021

12:30pm Arsenal P-P Wolves

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Norwich City

3:00pm Southampton v Tottenham

3:00pm Watford v West Ham United

3:00pm Leeds United P-P Aston Villa

8:00pm Leicester City v Liverpool

Wednesday, 29th December 2021

7:30pm Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

8;15pm Brentford v Manchester City

Thursday, 30th December 2021

7:30pm Everton v Newcastle United

8;15pm Manchester United v Burnley

