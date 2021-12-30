Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 21 - January 1st/2nd/3rd

A disrupted Premier League festive program will come to an end during the first weekend of the new year and we can bring you the fixtures for Matchweek 21.

Manchester City have opened up an eight point gap over second placed Chelsea with Liverpool a further point back.

Pep Guardiola's team look unstoppable and won 1-0 at Brentford on Wednesday evening thanks to a Phil Foden goal.

Thomas Tuchel's men will face off against Jurgen Klopp's team on Sunday with both teams desperate to stay in touch with City who travel to much improved Arsenal on Saturday.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 21

Saturday 1st January 2022

12:30pm  Arsenal v Manchester City

3:00pm   Watford v Tottenham 

3:00pm   Leicester City v Norwich City

5:30pm   Crystal Palace v West Ham United

Sunday, 2nd January 2022

2:00pm   Leeds United v Burnley

2:00pm   Southampton v Newcastle United

2:00pm   Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm   Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday, 3rd January 2022

5:30pm   Manchester United v Wolves

Premier League Table

Table is upto and including games on December 29th.

