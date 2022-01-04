Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Publish date:

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

Author:

The festive fixtures in the Premier League had a huge impact at the top of the table and we can now bring you the fixtures for matchweek 22.

Manchester City continue to win every game and have now opened up a ten point gap over Chelsea and eleven point gap over rivals Liverpool although the Reds have a game in hand.

It looks like it will be tough to chase down Pep Guardiola's men but Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium in matchweek 22 to try and stop the Manchester City winning machine.

The fight for top four places is an exciting one with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United all scrambling for points.

At the bottom of the table, there has not been a great deal of change with three from Norwich City, Burnley, Newcastle United and Watford looking like they will be relegated unless there is a drastic turn of events.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 22

Friday 14th January 2022

8:00pm   Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15th January 2022

12:30pm  Manchester City v Chelsea

3:00pm   Wolves v Southampton

3:00pm   Newcastle United v Watford

3:00pm   Norwich City v Everton

3:00pm   Burnley v Leicester City

5:30pm   Aston Villa v Manchester United

Sunday, 16th January 2022

2:00pm   Liverpool v Brentford

2:00pm   West Ham United v Leeds

4:30pm   Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Premier League Table

Premier League Ball
