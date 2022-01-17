Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 23 & Rearranged Fixtures - January 18th/19th/21st/22nd/23rd

After the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the Premier League fixture calendar over recent weeks, a number of rearranged fixtures will take place leading into Matchweek 23 next weekend.

Manchester City continue to set the pace at the top of the table with an eleven point lead over Liverpool who have a game in hand.

At the bottom, Norwich's victory over Everton on Saturday has breathed new life into their survival fight which still seems to be three from four of the team from Carrow Road, Newcastle, Burnley and Watford.

Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged

Tuesday 18th January 2022

7:30pm Burnley v Watford

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

7:30pm Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

8:00pm Brentford v Manchester United

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23

Friday, 21st January 2022

8:00pm Watford v Norwich City

Saturday, 22nd January 2022

12:30pm Everton v Aston Villa

3:00pm Manchester United v West Ham United

3:00pm Leeds United v Newcastle United

3:00pm Brentford v Wolves

5:30pm Southampton v Manchester City

Sunday, 23rd January 2023

2:00pm Arsenal v Burnley

2:00pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool

2:00pm Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

