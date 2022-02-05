Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th

After a short break in the Premier League, teams return to action in midweek for Matchweek 24 and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and current league table.

Manchester City are nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the league having played a game more as they host Brentford on Wednesday with the Reds in action against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday.

Chelsea are a point further back having played two games more than Liverpool but now head off for the World Club Championship so have a gap in their Premier League fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 24

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

7:45pm   Newcastle United v Everton

7:45pm   West Ham United v Watford

8:00pm  Burnley v Manchester United 

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

7:45pm   Tottenham Hostpur v Southampton

Read More

7:45pm   Manchester City v Brentford

7:45pm   Norwich City v Crystal Palace

8:00pm   Aston Villa v Leeds United

Thursday, 10th February 2022

7:45pm   Liverpool v Leicester City

7:45pm   Wolves v Arsenal

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Momo Sissoko
Quotes

'Luis Is Going To Enter The Hearts Of The Fans Very Quickly' - Former Player On Liverpool's New Signing

2 minutes ago
Premier League 2
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th

2 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 on pens) | Match Highlights | FA Cup | Ronaldo Penalty Miss, Fernandes Misses Open Goal

13 minutes ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Serge Gnabry On Radar Of Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona And Real Madrid As Bayern Munich Future In Doubt

25 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes
Non LFC

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Misses Open Goal As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

26 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Miss As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

52 minutes ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Former Defender Urges Liverpool To Beat Manchester United And Chelsea In Getting West Ham's Declan Rice

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Watch: Liverpool Target Fabio Carvalho Scores Well Taken Goal For Fulham Against Manchester City In FA Cup Match

2 hours ago