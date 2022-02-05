Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th

After a short break in the Premier League, teams return to action in midweek for Matchweek 24 and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and current league table.

Manchester City are nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the league having played a game more as they host Brentford on Wednesday with the Reds in action against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday.

Chelsea are a point further back having played two games more than Liverpool but now head off for the World Club Championship so have a gap in their Premier League fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 24

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

7:45pm Newcastle United v Everton

7:45pm West Ham United v Watford

8:00pm Burnley v Manchester United

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

7:45pm Tottenham Hostpur v Southampton

7:45pm Manchester City v Brentford

7:45pm Norwich City v Crystal Palace

8:00pm Aston Villa v Leeds United

Thursday, 10th February 2022

7:45pm Liverpool v Leicester City

7:45pm Wolves v Arsenal

Premier League Table

