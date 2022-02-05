Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th
After a short break in the Premier League, teams return to action in midweek for Matchweek 24 and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and current league table.
Manchester City are nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the league having played a game more as they host Brentford on Wednesday with the Reds in action against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday.
Chelsea are a point further back having played two games more than Liverpool but now head off for the World Club Championship so have a gap in their Premier League fixtures.
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 24
Tuesday, 8th February 2022
7:45pm Newcastle United v Everton
7:45pm West Ham United v Watford
8:00pm Burnley v Manchester United
Wednesday, 9th February 2022
7:45pm Tottenham Hostpur v Southampton
Read More
7:45pm Manchester City v Brentford
7:45pm Norwich City v Crystal Palace
8:00pm Aston Villa v Leeds United
Thursday, 10th February 2022
7:45pm Liverpool v Leicester City
7:45pm Wolves v Arsenal
Premier League Table
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool's Re-Scheduled Premier League Clash With Leeds To Take Place Days Before Carabao Cup Fina
- 'I Have Been Dining Out On It' - Nat Phillips On Bournemouth Loan & Cruyff Turn For Liverpool That Fooled Zlatan Ibrahimovich
- Breaking: Thiago Alcantara Returns To Full Training For Liverpool
- 'There's A Real Possibility Isn't There' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Could Leave Liverpool After Luis Diaz Transfer
- 'Prepare For Salah To Leave' - Former Premier League Players Believes Juventus' Paulo Dybala Could Replace Mohamed Salah
- Report: Liverpool Remain Confident of Completing Pre-Contract Agreement for Wonderkid
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook