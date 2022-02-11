Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 25 - February 12th/13th
This weekend will see fixtures for matchweek 25 in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of the games that will take place.
Manchester City continue to set the pace at the top of the table but Liverpool have managed to cut the gap to nine points and have a game in hand.
The battle for the top four is hotting up with West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United in all action. Arsenal have a weekend off as Chelsea are at the FIFA Club World Cup.
At the bottom, Everton could get dragged into the relegation battle and have a hugely important game at home against Leeds United on Saturday.
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 25
Saturday, 12th February 2022
12:30pm Manchester United v Southampton
3:00pm Brentford v Crystal Palace
3:00pm Everton v Leeds United
3:00pm Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion
5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester City
Sunday, 13th February 2022
2:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves
2:00pm Burnely v Liverpool
2:00pm Newcastle United v Aston Villa
4:30pm Leicester City v West Ham
Premier League Table
