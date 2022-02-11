Skip to main content
Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 25 - February 12th/13th

This weekend will see fixtures for matchweek 25 in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of the games that will take place.

Manchester City continue to set the pace at the top of the table but Liverpool have managed to cut the gap to nine points and have a game in hand.

The battle for the top four is hotting up with West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United in all action. Arsenal have a weekend off as Chelsea are at the FIFA Club World Cup.

At the bottom, Everton could get dragged into the relegation battle and have a hugely important game at home against Leeds United on Saturday.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 25

Saturday, 12th February 2022

12:30pm   Manchester United v Southampton

3:00pm    Brentford v Crystal Palace

3:00pm    Everton v Leeds United

3:00pm    Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

5:30pm    Norwich City v Manchester City

Sunday, 13th February 2022

2:00pm    Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves

2:00pm    Burnely v Liverpool

2:00pm    Newcastle United v Aston Villa

4:30pm    Leicester City v West Ham

Premier League Table

Premier League ball
