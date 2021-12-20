Premier League Going Behind Closed Doors 'Looking Increasingly Likely' As Covid-19 Crisis Continues To Hit Game

A respected journalist has claimed that it's looking increasingly likely that behind closed doors football will soon be on the agenda.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused chaos over the past few weeks with a number of clubs experiencing outbreaks of the virus forcing training grounds to close to protect the health and safety of players and staff.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This has also led to a number of postponements and last weekend only four out of the scheduled ten Premier League matches took place.

From those four, Chelsea had a request turned down by the Premier League to postpone their match with Wolves and Liverpool went into their clash against Spurs with four players ruled out with 'suspected' positive test results.

Football has seemed so much better after fans returned in full this season leading to a number of highly enjoyable and enthralling encounters.

Henry Winter of the Times however has claimed on Tuesday that it is looking increasingly likely' that a return to behind closed doors action is on the cards.

The journalist claims that the decision may be forced on clubs by the Government.

It wasn't only the quality of the game that suffered with no fans, there are also significant impacts to the income of all clubs.

Let's hope that any break in fans being allowed in stadiums is only a short one until such time that their health and safety can be assured.

