Premier League Matchweek 3 | Previews & Predictions

The Premier League is back for another weekend of all-out action. Last week produced some surprises - let’s have a look at the upcoming fixtures and who I think will come out on top.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (SAT 12:30)

The weekend's action begins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - where Antonio Conte's side will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to win a game this season after a defeat to Leeds United, and a draw to Fulham.

Despite the last-minute equaliser, I think Tottenham will be disappointed with their performance at Stamford Bridge and will want to impress on Saturday. I think given it's a home tie, I expect Tottenham to collect three points.

Prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Patrick Vieira's side put in a decent shift last week, walking away from Anfield with a point after being 1-0 up. Aston Villa bounced back from their defeat to Bournemouth on the opening weekend with a 2-1 win against Everton at Villa Park.

It's the type of game that could really go either way, but I think injuries in the Aston Villa camp may cost Gerrard's side. I'm going for a home win for Patrick Vieira.

Prediction: 2-1

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Everton haven't had the best start to their season, with back-to-back defeats in their opening two games in the Premier League. It's contrasted with Nottingham Forest's positive performance which was good enough to secure a 1-0 win against West Ham United last weekend.

Nottingham Forest have continued to bolster their squad with even more impressive additions - with the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves looking set to be confirmed by the club for a record fee. This said, I think we're in for a stalemate at Goodison Park.

Prediction: 1-1

Fulham v Brentford

A West London derby that will be fierce at Craven Cottage, especially after both teams have gotten off to convincing starts in the Premier League this season. Fulham have collected two draws against Liverpool and Wolves; whilst Brentford have drawn with Leicester City and demolished Manchester United last weekend.

I think Brentford are the better side going into this game and I think they'll win, but it'll be close - Craven Cottage is a tight ground that can be suffocating at times as the opposition, as proved when Liverpool went there on the opening day.

Prediction: 0-1

Leicester City v Southampton

Leicester City need to get their first win of the season, as do Southampton. I predicted both of these sides to have overall relatively underperforming seasons, with that looking like it's coming to fruition as neither side won either of their opening two matches.

I think Leicester City have the quality advantage over Southampton and will expect a win at the King Power Stadium. Questions may be asked soon over Brendan Rodgers' position as manager if he's not able to win here.

Prediction: 2-0

Bournemouth v Arsenal

Signing off Saturday's action is at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth - where Arsenal are the visitors. The Gunners are in strong form after convincing victories over Crystal Palace and Leicester City have put them 2nd in the Premier League.

I think their good run of form will continue. Although, it could prove more challenging for Mikel Arteta's side, with Bournemouth showing off their impressive home form by beating Aston Villa on the opening day. That said, I'm still going to go for an Arsenal win.

Prediction: 0-2

Leeds United v Chelsea

Sunday's action involves Chelsea visiting Elland Road to play Leeds United. Chelsea will be without their manager, Thomas Tuchel, after his bust-up with Tottenham's boss, Antonio Conte, last week at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds United are unbeaten so far - after a win against Wolves, and a draw against Southampton. However, Chelsea were very impressive last week against Tottenham and were unlucky not to collect all three points. I'm going for a Chelsea win.

Prediction: 0-2

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion

David Moyes' Irons endured a somewhat unlucky defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend after they lost 1-0, with a goal disallowed and a missed penalty. This weekend they can't expect Brighton to roll over for them, but they'll still anticipate a first win of the season.

Similarly to West Ham, Brighton were very unlucky not to walk away with a win from their game - against Newcastle United, where Nick Pope had a fantastic game for the Magpies. It won't be easy, but I expect West Ham to win this game. I hope we get to see defender Thilo Kehrer as well, who West Ham United signed midweek for £10m.

I'm going to let loose for this one and predict a goal fest at the London Stadium - with the Hammers coming out on top.

Prediction: 3-2

Newcastle United v Manchester City

St James' Park will hope to become a fortress in the coming years as Newcastle United look to emulate the success of their rivals this weekend, Manchester City, after their takeover last season. Man City have won both of their opening games, whilst Newcastle have won one, and drawn the other.

If Nick Pope performs anything like he did last week at the AMEX Stadium, then Manchester City may be in trouble to find the back of the net - but I reckon Erling Haaland will bounce back from what was a poor performance against Bournemouth, and I fancy him to score.

Prediction: 0-2

Manchester United v Liverpool

Get the popcorn at the ready - Liverpool are coming to Old Trafford. This is, without doubt, the biggest game in English football, and has historically been one of the most competitive.

However, not recent history; Manchester United haven't beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since the 2017-18 season, and have suffered embarrassing defeats at Old Trafford in Liverpool's last two visits (4-2 & 5-0).

Liverpool will be without Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace, as well as a whole other cast of injured players in Jurgen Klopp's squad. Manchester United have lost both of their opening two games this season, with Liverpool also yet to record a win, however, are unbeaten.

I think Liverpool will win this game, but it'll be closer than expected.

Prediction: 1-2

