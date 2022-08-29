Premier League Matchweek 5 | Previews & Predictions

Crystal Palace v Brentford (TUE 7.30pm)

Kicking things off at Selhurst Park is a London derby, as Brentford visit to play Crystal Palace. The hosts did well last matchweek to go 2-0 up against Manchester City, but they could only hold the lead for so long, before losing 4-2.

Brentford had to settle for a point against Everton, in a contest that they should've won. It's a difficult one to call but I think Brentford's front line could prove to be the difference in this game. I'm going for a narrow away win.

Prediction: 1-2

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion (TUE 7.30pm)

Brighton have had an incredible start to their season, and are currently unbeaten and sit 4th in the Premier League table. Fulham have also enjoyed a positive beginning back in the top flight and put up an admirable fight at the Emirates, but ultimately lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

This is another tricky game to call. I think Aleksandar Mitrovic could win this game for the home side, and Brighton's unbeaten run will have to come to an end at some point. I'm going for a Fulham win.

Prediction: 1-0

Southampton v Chelsea (TUE 7.45pm)

The last time these two sides met, Chelsea ran out 6-0 winners at St Mary's Stadium. Whilst I don't think we'll see a repeat of the scoreline, I think Chelsea will still walk away from this game with three points.

Southampton ran Manchester United very close in their last game but still lost. I think Tuesday night could prove to be too much for the Saints. Conor Gallagher will of course miss this match for Chelsea, but I fancy them to run out winners.

Prediction: 0-2

Leeds United v Everton (TUE 8pm)

Leeds have had a very encouraging start to the season under Jesse Marsch, and I see no reason why this can't continue against the Toffees.

Everton are one of three sides yet to win a Premier League match this season, but with new striker signing, Neil Maupay, there's reason to be optimistic for a result at Elland Road. This said, Leeds United are on a high at the minute, and I don't think Everton have the quality to beat a Leeds side at Elland Road under the lights. I'm going for a home win.

Prediction: 2-1

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers (WED 7.30pm)

Wolves are yet to win a game this season but were close to beating Newcastle United at the weekend, before Allan Saint-Maximin's stunning strike at Molineux to steal a point.

Bournemouth are attempting to bounce back off of a 9-0 hammering at Anfield against Liverpool, morale is bound to be very low with Scott Parker's men. I think the away team will record their first win of the season.

Prediction: 0-2

Arsenal v Aston Villa (WED 7.30pm)

The Gunners are looking to win their opening five Premier League games of the season, and they are coming up against a somewhat depleted Aston Villa side under Steven Gerrard.

Aston Villa's manager is under pressure and needs to start recording wins on the board to keep an ambitious Aston Villa board on his side. A key player for Arsenal is their young captain, Martin Odegaard, whose goal kicked off the fight back against Fulham last weekend.

This may surprise people, but I'm going for an entertaining draw in this encounter. Steven Gerrard is a man under the cosh and I fancy them to start getting results.

Prediction: 2-2

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest (WED 7.30pm)

This will be one of Steve Cooper's biggest tests all season at the Etihad. Manchester City fought back to win against Crystal Palace, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick. This was the second game in a row that Pep Guardiola's side have been two goals in a game.

Twice have they relied on Erling Haaland to claw back a result. You won't see me doing this much at all this season, and it's a big risk, but I'm going for the ultimate shock here. Nottingham Forest to win this game.

Prediction: 1-2

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (WED 7.45pm)

David Moyes' team recorded their first win of the season, when a deflected shot from Pablo Fornals found the back of the net at Villa Park. Despite Harry Kane's double giving Tottenham Hotspur a win against Nottingham Forest, I don't think they were at all as impressive as the 2-0 scoreline might have suggested.

I think Tottenham could be in danger in this game, especially given it's away from home as well. I think West Ham are capable of winning this game, but to play it safe, I'm going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Liverpool v Newcastle United (WED 8pm)

Jurgen Klopp's side are coming into this game off the back of a record-breaking 9-0 win against Bournemouth. Whilst Newcastle have drawn their last three matches in the Premier League.

The Magpies have proven how dangerous they can be this season already, after they were able to hold on for a point against Manchester City, and were even 3-1 up against the champions.

However, they've also shown that they can be toothless at times in attack, and with this match at Anfield under the lights - I only see a home win.

Prediction: 2-0

Leicester City v Manchester United (THU 8pm)

The last game of Matchweek 5 is at the King Power Stadium, where bottom-of-the-league, Leicester City are hosting a somewhat rejuvenated Manchester United side under Erik ten Hag.

Brendan Rodgers is a manager under pressure at Leicester City, and he needs to start churning out results to keep his job. Leicester City ran out 4-2 winners in this fixture last season, and I actually think Man United could be in danger in this fixture.

Similarly to the Manchester City game, I'm really putting my neck out on the line here. I'm going for a very surprising home victory.

Prediction: 2-1

