Premier League Matchweek 6 | Previews & Predictions

Not long at all after the conclusion of Matchweek 5, and the next round of Premier League fixtures are underway. Let’s have a look at all the weekend’s action.

Everton v Liverpool (SAT 12.30pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

The weekend's action begins at Goodison Park for the 241st Merseyside derby. Liverpool have improved in their form after they followed up their 9-0 win over Bournemouth with a 2-1 win against Newcastle United. Everton are still winless.

They say 'form goes out of the window' for derbies, but it's hard to see anything other than a Liverpool win - or it would be if it wasn't for Liverpool's unpredictability as of late. Darwin Nunez is back for Liverpool, which should add some more fire to their attack.

I think this will be a close encounter and I'm going for a draw at Goodison Park.

Prediction: 1-1

Brentford v Leeds United (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Focus Images

Both sides going into this game are coming off the back of draws, and this seems like a pretty even game heading into it.

Leeds United survived on the final day of last season after beating Brentford away from home. They'll hope for a similar result, and I can see them getting it. The likes of Luis Sinisterra could prove pivotal in this game.

Prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v West Ham United (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea will hope to bounce back at Stamford Bridge following their collapse at Saint Mary's during midweek. West Ham kick-started their season after beating Aston Villa, and following it up with an impressive point against Tottenham midweek.

I think this will be a tight game, but I'm expecting Chelsea to collect three points from this fixture.

Prediction: 2-1

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Magpies will be disappointed after they lost a tight game at Anfield so late on, but should be encouraged after what was a very good performance. It's Crystal Palace who are travelling all the way up north to face Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park.

Crystal Palace were only able to manage a point against Brentford, but they were lucky to even get a draw from the game after playing second fiddle to Thomas Frank's side.

I fancy Newcastle United to take the points in this contest, but if Wilfried Zaha continues his great form, the visitors could snatch a positive result from Tyneside.

Prediction: 2-0

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

Since Bournemouth sacked Scott Parker after their 9-0 humiliation at Anfield, they have turned to Gary O'Neil as a temporary solution in the hot seat. Nottingham Forest fell victims in midweek to a Manchester City rout, conceding six in the process.

With this game being at the City Ground, I see this as the perfect opportunity for Steve Cooper's side to bounce back from their midweek defeat.

Prediction: 1-0

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Sportimage

I've not been able to figure out either of these two sides yet this season and can't work out what sort of season lies ahead for both. Fulham have had a brilliant start back in the top flight, which continued midweek with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

I think there's a chance they could pull off a shock result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - but after my antics with my predictions midweek, I'm going to play it safe. A lot of Fulham's results depend on which side of the bed Alexander Mitrovic wakes up on. Let's see what happens.

Prediction: 2-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (SAT 3pm)

IMAGO / Action Plus

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in need of a win. They've started this campaign with zero wins from their opening five fixtures, something I think will change at Molineux when they play host to Southampton.

Southampton are coming into this game off the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea and will hope for another set of three points at Molineux.

I think we're going to see Wolves collect a well-overdue three points. They haven't won a game yet this season, but they've been so unlucky not to in the process.

Prediction: 3-1

Aston Villa v Manchester City (SAT 5.30pm)

IMAGO / PA Images

This game should be one-way traffic and shouldn't be close whatsoever. Aston Villa are a side that are diminished at the minute, after a terrible start to the season for Steven Gerrard. Manchester City are ruthless, with Erling Haaland on fire for Pep Guardiola's side.

I would love to see Steven Gerrard reignite some belief into his Aston Villa's managerial tenure, but I can't see anything other than a Manchester City win at Villa Park.

Prediction: 0-4

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City (SUN 2pm)

IMAGO / PA Images

This match could prove to be pivotal in the future of Brendan Rodgers. After a pretty non-existent transfer window, Leicester City are bottom of the league after five games and their fortunes don't look set to change any time soon.

Brighton, on the other hand, have enjoyed a positive start to the season and are sitting 4th in the table after their first five games. Leicester City's poor form surely can't go on forever, and I'm going for a Foxes win.

Prediction: 1-2

Manchester United v Arsenal (SUN 4.30pm)

IMAGO / Action Plus

Undoubtedly the fixture of the weekend, as high-flying Arsenal travel to Old Trafford. I I'm struggling to call this one because I think this is Arsenal's first proper test. Manchester United beat Leicester City by a goal to nil midweek, after Jadon Sancho punished the Foxes.

I'm going to go for a home win, I think the fans at Old Trafford will get behind their team and they'll get the points and hand Arsenal their first loss of the season.

Prediction: 2-0