Premier League Matchweek 8 | Previews & Predictions

Aston Villa v Southampton (Fri, 20:00)

Matchweek 8 begins on Friday night with a doubleheader - the first of which is at Villa Park where Aston Villa are hosting Southampton. Steven Gerrard is a manager under pressure, but there will have been some reassurances following their last game, a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Southampton are coming off the back of a 1-0 defeat away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and are currently sitting 12th in the table. I think it'll be a close game, but I think Aston Villa will utilise their home advantage and collect all three points.

Prediction: 2-0

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (Fri, 20:00)

Fulham have had an incredible start to their Premier League return, and sit comfortably midtable in 10th place. Nottingham Forest, despite playing attractive football and making numerous signings, are already stuck in the relegation zone in 19th.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic firing the goals in for Fulham, it's difficult to see anything other than a Fulham win at the City Ground. You get the feel that Nottingham Forest will need to adapt to playing as a team, allowing all the new additions to settle in.

Prediction: 1-2

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Sat, 12:30)

Saturday's action begins at Molineux where a slow start for Wolverhampton Wanderers has meant that Bruno Lage's side sit 14th in the Premier League. They picked up their first win of the campaign two weeks ago against Southampton.

Manchester City seem relatively unstoppable - or should I say that Erling Haaland seems unstoppable. The home side have enjoyed positive results over the years against Manchester City, but I can't see anything other than three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Prediction: 1-3

Newcastle United v Bournemouth (Sat, 15:00)

The only Saturday 15:00 kick-off for this matchweek is at St James' Park as Newcastle United play host to Bournemouth. The Cherries have responded well since losing 9-0 to Liverpool and subsequently sacking their manager Scott Parker.

A 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest will stand them in good stead heading into this encounter. Newcastle United were unlucky to draw 0-0 with Crystal Palace two weeks ago. The addition of Alexander Isak is a brilliant move by the Magpies and he could prove to be the difference maker in this match.

Prediction: 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (Sat, 17:30)

After a disappointing 2-0 loss to Sporting CP midweek in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to bounce back against a struggling Leicester City side.

The Foxes, under Brendan Rodgers, sit bottom of the Premier League table and are one of just two sides not to win a game this season, the other being Everton.

Many expected Brendan Rodgers to be sacked following Leicester City's 5-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, but the board have kept him on - for now. I think this should be a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: 3-1

Brentford v Arsenal (Sun, 12:00)

Arsenal will have flashbacks from last season at the Gtech Community Stadium, when they lost 2-0 to Brentford on the opening day of the season. This year, however, seems different for the Gunners. After six games, they sit top of the table above Manchester City, with five wins and just a single defeat - which was suffered at Old Trafford last matchweek.

Brentford battered Leeds United 5-2 in their last game, with Ivan Toney scoring a magnificent hat-trick, which has seen him receive a call-up for England. They say never back the early kick-off, and this one is the earliest so far this season, but I think Arsenal should win this game.

Prediction: 0-2

Everton v West Ham United (Sun, 14:15)

Everton are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season, with their 0-0 draw with Liverpool being their fourth consecutive draw. Equally, West Ham United haven't enjoyed a positive start to their campaign either, with the Hammers sitting in the relegation zone heading into this game.

The Toffees need to start winning games, and with this being a home game at Goodison Park, I see no better place for them to grab their first set of three points to kick start their season.

Prediction: 1-0

The following matches have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (POSTPONED)

Chelsea v Liverpool (POSTPONED)

Manchester United v Leeds United (POSTPONED)

