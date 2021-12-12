Premier League Midweek Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

As fixtures in the Premier League come thick and fast, we can bring you details of the games in midweek as part of matchweek 17 and the latest table.

At the top of the table, there seems to be a requirement to win every game if your are Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to make sure you keep pace with the others.

All three teams got across the line on Saturday courtesy of penalties.

Teams down the bottom will be hoping to pick up more points to move them towards safety with Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley occupying the relegation spots as things stand.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14th December 2021

7:30pm Brentford v Manchester United

7:45pm Norwich City v Aston Villa

8.00pm Manchester City v Leeds United

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves

7:30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton

7:30pm Burnley v Watford

8:00pm Arsenal v West Ham United

Thursday, 16th December 2021

7:30pm Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

7:45pm Chelsea v Everton

8:00pm Liverpool v Newcastle United

Premier League Table

