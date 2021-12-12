Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Midweek Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

Author:

As fixtures in the Premier League come thick and fast, we can bring you details of the games in midweek as part of matchweek 17 and the latest table.

At the top of the table, there seems to be a requirement to win every game if your are Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to make sure you keep pace with the others.

All three teams got across the line on Saturday courtesy of penalties.

Teams down the bottom will be hoping to pick up more points to move them towards safety with Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley occupying the relegation spots as things stand.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14th December 2021

7:30pm Brentford v Manchester United

7:45pm Norwich City v Aston Villa

8.00pm Manchester City v Leeds United

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves

Read More

7:30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton

7:30pm Burnley v Watford

8:00pm Arsenal v West Ham United

Thursday, 16th December 2021

7:30pm Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

7:45pm Chelsea v Everton

8:00pm Liverpool v Newcastle United

Premier League Table

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Midweek Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 17

39 seconds ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

‘It’s Frightening Form!’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Mohamed Salah’s Form With Liverpool

1 hour ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Play-Off Draw - Where To Watch/Live Stream, What Teams Are In It & What Is The Format?

2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'The Most Important Time Of The Year' Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes The Christmas Period Is Vital In Liverpool's Title Race With Manchester City And Chelsea

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen
Non LFC

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Congratulates Red Bull's Max Verstappen On Formula 1 Championship Win

4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Champions League Trophy
News

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Last 16 Of The UEFA Champions League?

5 hours ago
Steven Gerrard Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'We Were Focused on Getting the Three Points’ - Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold on Steven Gerrard’s Return to Anfield

7 hours ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
News

Where And When To Watch/Stream Around The World: UEFA Champions League Last 16 Draw: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea

7 hours ago