Premier League MW3 Round-Up | Liverpool Remain Winless and Arsenal Impress

Another weekend of Premier League drama comes to an end, as Liverpool's torrid start continues with defeat, Arsenal impress to go top and Manchester City drop points.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

The weekend's action began at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Antonio Conte's team were able to scramble a 1-0 home win against Bruno Lage's side.

A single goal from Harry Kane was the difference between the side in a game that was very evenly split from the naked eye. Wolves would have been disappointed not to have got more from the first half - with Ruben Neves and new signing Matheus Nunes performing exceptionally well.

After the remaining games in Matchweek 3 were played, Tottenham's win put them 4th in the Premier League, whilst Wolves have dropped to 18th.

Crystal Palace 3 Aston Villa 1

Patrick Vieira's side continued their positive performance at Anfield, which saw them earn a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, to collect all three points against a struggling Aston Villa side under Steven Gerrard.

An early goal from Ollie Watkins put the visitors ahead before Wilfried Zaha quickly equalised with a well-taken finish on his left foot past Emiliano Martinez, putting the score at 1-1 within seven minutes.

Another strike from Wilfried Zaha in the second half and a superb goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta secured the three points for Crystal Palace in a 3-1 win. Crystal Palace have moved up to 9th, whilst Aston Villa have fallen to 13th.

Everton 1 Nottingham Forest 1

The Toffees are still looking for their first win of the season, after they drew with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park. It could've been a lot worse as well, with Brennan Johnson scoring in the 81st minute to put the visitors ahead late on.

Demarai Gray netted in the 88th minute to secure a point for Everton. The stalemate puts Everton at 17th place, with Nottingham Forest up in 10th.

Fulham 3 Brentford 2

Fulham's unbeaten start to the season continued with an impressive West London derby victory at Craven Cottage against Brentford.

The hosts went 2-0 up with goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Joao Palhinha in the first half. Brentford were able to pull a goal back before the break when Christian Norgaard's volley clattered the back of the Fulham net.

The Bees would find an equalising goal in the second half as well, through Ivan Toney's well-worked tap-in. The spoils would eventually belong to Fulham when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home late on to give his side three precious points.

Fulham are now 7th in the Premier League, one spot ahead of 8th placed Brentford.

Leicester City 1 Southampton 2

Brendan Rodgers is a manager under pressure after his side fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Southampton. No summer signings and a poor squad - Leicester City have failed to win any of their first three league games since 2014-15.

The hosts went ahead first with a brilliant free-kick strike from James Maddison, but a double from Che Adams would eventually mean that Southampton left the King Power Stadium with all three points.

Leicester City are now 19th in the Premier League, with Southampton up to 11th.

Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3

Mikel Arteta's side mean business this season. They have looked formidable in their opening three games and secured a convincing 3-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The first goal was entirely created by magic from new-signing Gabriel Jesus, before being eventually finished off by their captain, Martin Odegaard. He would go on to grab his second of the game not long after his first as his left-footed curler found the back of the net.

A fantastic second-half strike from defender William Saliba wrapped up a comfortable south-coast win for the Gunners.

The win puts Arsenal up to 1st in the Premier League, Bournemouth dropping to 15th.

Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0

The result of the weekend by far belongs to Jesse Marsch's Leeds United. A fantastic start from his side sees them keep their unbeaten run alive to three games after they demolished a poor Chelsea team.

An early howler from Chelsea 'keeper Edouard Mendy set the tone for the afternoon, after he allowed Brenden Aaronson to score easily when he dawdled for too long with the ball. The lead was quickly doubled with a header from Rodrigo.

The win was confirmed in the second half, when Jack Harrison scored with twenty minutes left on the clock. Chelsea would finish the game with ten men as well, after Kalidou Koulibaly received his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

Leeds United are up to 3rd with this win, Chelsea dropping to 12th.

West Ham United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

West Ham's horrible start to their campaign continued with a poor 2-0 defeat to Brighton at the London Stadium. This leaves the Hammers without a single win, in fact, they've lost all of their games.

The dismay began when Alexis Mac Allister scored from the spot after Danny Welbeck was clumsily brought down by new-signing Thilo Kehrer. Brighton were able to wrap up their win in the second half when Leandro Trossard finished a well-worked move.

West Ham United sit at the foot of the Premier League table, with a still-unbeaten Brighton and Hove Albion up to 5th in the table.

Newcastle United 3 Manchester City 3

Arguably the game of the weekend was at St James Park, where Newcastle and Man City played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Manchester City struck first through Ilkay Gundogan, but it wasn't long before Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson scored for the hosts to give them a 2-1 lead before half-time. Kieran Trippier's excellent free kick early in the second half put the Magpies 3-1 up against the title holders.

The Champions showed exactly why they were champions, when they showed their powers of recovery, scoring quick successive goals through Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to bring the game level. Man City weren't able to find a winner, however, and had to settle for a point.

The result puts Newcastle United into 6th place, and Manchester City in 2nd.

Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1

Liverpool's woes continued and Manchester United were able to turn around the start of their season after Erik ten Hag's side earned their first win of the season against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's team started poor yet again. Jadon Sancho was able to score 16 minutes into the match after weak defending from Liverpool. The visitors' response was positive in terms of ball possession, as the Reds had 83% of the ball from Manchester United's goal until half-time.

Liverpool looked the stronger in the second half as well, until Marcus Rashford scored for the hosts, doubling their lead. Mohamed Salah was able to pull back a consolation goal as Liverpool ran out losers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were superb and approached the game in the perfect way. Liverpool were sloppy and struggled to create anything with a weakened midfield. This result and this start to the season is crying out for an additional midfielder in the closing week of the window.

Manchester United leapfrogged Liverpool into 14th, leaving Liverpool in 16th.

