Premier League MW4 Round-Up | Liverpool Score NINE & Arsenal Stay Top

Matchweek 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season produced goals, drama, and broken records. Let's break it down, game by game.

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

The weekend's action began at St Mary's Stadium, where Erik ten Hag's side continued their positive mini resurgence following two defeats to start the season and a win against Liverpool.

It was a superb finish from Bruno Fernandes that was the difference maker as the Red Devils walked away with all three points. New signing, Casemiro, also made his Manchester United debut at Southampton.

Brentford 1-1 Everton

It was a stalemate at the Gtech Community Stadium. Anthony Gordon struck first for Everton with a well-timed run that caught out the Brentford defence, before he finished well on his left foot past the goalkeeper.

They left it late, but Brentford were able to grab an equaliser late on in the game as Vitaly Janelt tapped in following a corner routine. Everton were lucky to walk away with a point. Brentford were the much better side and any other day would've walked away with all three points.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 Leeds United

Brighton continued their fine start to the season by beating Jesse Marsch's side impressively by a goal to nil at the AMEX Stadium.

The only goal of the game was scored by Pascal Gross, which was eventually given after a lengthy VAR check for offside. The win means that Brighton have 10 out of a possible 12 points so far, and are yet to lose a game this season.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from their embarrassing defeat to Leeds United last weekend, as they beat Brendan Rodgers side 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher was sent off in the first half after he received a second yellow card for bringing down Harvey Barnes. Leicester City thought they went ahead in the first half, but the goal was ruled out due to an adjudged foul on Edouard Mendy.

The first and second goals for Chelsea came from new signing, Raheem Sterling. The first was a beautiful curling effort from outside of the box, the second being a tap-in from a low-cross by Reece James.

Leicester City pulled a goal back with Harvey Barnes, but it wouldn't be enough. Brendan Rodgers is a man under pressure as Leicester City have lost three of their opening four games, and remain winless.

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth

The result of the weekend by far. Just the fourth time in Premier League history has a team won by nine goals to nil. Liverpool supporters were hoping for a first win of the season after a slow start, and my word did they get it.

It would take too long to through goal by goal, but two goals for Luis Diaz, two for Roberto Firmino (and three assists!), one for Trent Alexander-Arnold, one for Virgil van Dijk, one for Harvey Elliott, one for Fabio Carvalho, and an own-goal by Chris Mepham.

A stunning performance that has kick-started Liverpool's 2022-23 campaign. Liverpool's principle owner, John Henry, was at Anfield and wasn't disappointed whatsoever. Brilliant from Jurgen Klopp's side.

It leaves Scott Parker with a lot to think about, as his Bournemouth side have now suffered three losses in a row, conceding 16 goals and not scoring a single one.

Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

An absolute thriller at the Etihad Stadium saw Manchester City come from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace. The visitors led 2-0 at half-time through an own-goal from John Stones and a header from Joachim Andersen.

Manchester City responded after Bernardo Silva finished really well from the edge of the box to half the deficit. Erling Haaland then showed exactly why you spend the big money on a striker when he headed Manchester City level.

It was the Norwegian who scored a tap-in at the back post following a corner from the hosts which put them in front for the first time in the game. Erling Haaland bagged his hat-trick with a well-taken finish to secure the three points for Manchester City.

Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

The Gunners kept their 100% streak alive as they collected all three points against Marco Silva's Fulham, who lost for the first time this season.

Fulham went ahead first in the game, when Aleksander Mitrovic capitalised on Gabriel falling asleep at the back of Arsenal's defence. The response shown by the home side was immense, with constant pressure trying to break down Fulham.

Eventually, Martin Odegaard equalised for Arsenal with a deflected effort which was taken past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal. The eventual winner came from centre-back, Gabriel, who poked home from a corner late on in the game.

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United

David Moyes' team were able to change their fortunes and grab their first win of the season in Matchweek 4, at Villa Park against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Ezri Konsa believed he had put the hosts ahead in the match when he tapped home from a corner, but replays showed the ball had gone out of play when the ball was whipped in, and VAR disallowed the goal.

It wouldn't be until late on in the match when a deflected shot from Pablo Fornals bet Emiliano Martinez in the Aston Villa goal. West Ham United collected their first three points of the season and are off the bottom of the table.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle United

Wolves' winless start to the Premier League season continued when they hosted Newcastle United at Molineux. Newcastle are still yet to lose a game this season after they picked up their third draw in four games this season.

A thunderstrike from Liverpool target Ruben Neves put the hosts ahead, a clinical strike from the Portuguese midfielder. Raul Jimenez thought he buried the game beyond doubt in the second half when he scored - but VAR pulled it back for a foul by Pedro Neto in the build-up.

Newcastle United were able to grab their equaliser late on in the match when Allan Saint-Maximin pulled off a superb volley from outside the box.

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur continued their fine run of results with a third win of the season after beating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Harry Kane struck first in the opening half of football, after Dejan Kulusevski played a ball through, Tottenham's talisman bagging another goal. He then doubled the lead late on in the game after Richarlison teed him up with a lovely cross, Kane heading home.

Sandwiching the two Harry Kane goals was actually a Harry Kane penalty miss, when Dean Henderson saved the spot kick, just like he did two weeks ago against Declan Rice. Nottingham Forest lacked the cutting edge to get something from this game but their overall performance can't be criticised too much at all.

Another weekend of Premier League football has ended. Matchweek 5 begins next week during midweek - the ten matches are being played from Tuesday up until Thursday. For now, Arsenal are top of the league, and Everton, Wolves and Leicester occupy the relegation zone.

