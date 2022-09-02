Premier League MW5 Round-Up | Haaland On Fire & Liverpool Leave It Late

The first set of midweek matches has finished, and with it, Matchweek 5 of the Premier League. Let’s have a look at the winners and losers from this week’s mayhem.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Thomas Frank's Brentford side will be disappointed that they were only able to collect a point from this encounter at Selhurst Park. Brentford haven't beaten Crystal Palace away from home since 1957, and that record continued on Tuesday night.

A second-half strike from Wilfried Zaha put the hosts ahead, but what followed was an onslaught of Brentford attacks. It would be Yoane Wissa to score in the dying moments of the match to rescue a point for the visitors.

Fulham 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham's incredible start to the season continued when they hosted high-flyers, Brighton & Hove Albion. The visitors were unbeaten heading into this encounter, with three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures.

Alexander Mitrovic fired his side in front early on in the second half, before an own goal from Lewis Dunk shortly after made it a very difficult challenge for the Seagulls. The referee awarded a penalty for Brighton after a lengthy VAR check and a look at the pitchside monitor. Alexis Mac Allister pulled a goal back from the subsequent penalty, but it wouldn't be enough for Graham Potter's side.

Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea's away form continued to be a problem when they played Southampton on Tuesday night. Thomas Tuchel's side went infront through Raheem Sterling in the first half, before they endured a collapse before the break.

Romeo Lavia equalised for Southampton with a stunning effort from outside of the box, Edouard Mendy getting a glove to it but not enough to keep out the strike. Romeo Lavia is the first player born in 2004 to score in Premier League. It would be Adam Armstrong to score a rare goal for the Saints in first-half stoppage time to put the hosts ahead.

Chelsea were unable to worm a way back into the game in the second half, leaving the Blues in 10th place.

Leeds United 1-1 Everton

Frank Lampard is still awaiting his first win of the season as Everton gave up another lead to drop points at Elland Road. Leeds United were looking for a response after they lost to Brighton & Hove Albion, but were unable to grab all three points despite being the better side.

Everton scored through Anthony Gordon, who was unable to get a move away from the club despite reports of Chelsea's interest. It would be a superb effort from Luis Sinisterra, as he scored his first Premier League to pull Leeds United level. Both sides created late chances, but neither capitalised as the game ended square.

Bournemouth 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Scott Parker was sacked a day before Bournemouth's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, following his 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Neither side would score as the game was a stalemate at the Vitality Stadium.

The best of the chances during the match fell to Bruno Lage's side, through Matheus Nunes and Raul Jimenez either side of half-time. Wolverhampton Wanderers are still searching for their first win of the season, and currently lie 18th in the table.

Bournemouth's interim manager Gary O'Neil was able to add a point to the table as the Cherries look to recover from their horror show against Liverpool.

Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

An impressive start to the season for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal continued as they fought out a 2-1 win against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. The Aston Villa manager is under pressure to avoid the sack, with crucial games coming up next for the former Liverpool captain.

Gabriel Jesus poached the first goal for Arsenal half an hour into the match, sending the Emirates into elation. Celebrations were briefly halted when Douglas Luiz scored a brilliant fluke goal straight from a corner to bring the visitors level.

The Gunners wouldn't have to wait long, however, as Gabriel Martinelli bagged just a few minutes later to restore the lead for Arsenal. The win ensures that Arsenal have 15 points from their opening five games, and remain top of the league.

Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest

Before this game, in my Previews & Predictions piece, I put my neck out on the line and said that Nottingham Forest would pull off a surprise victory at the Etihad. Oh, how wrong I was. Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest were embarrassed by Manchester City.

The home side's first goal came from the unsurprising source of Erling Haaland, as did the second and the third. The Norweigian striker netted his second Premier League hat-trick just four days after his first against Crystal Palace.

Joao Cancelo's well-placed effort was Manchester City's fourth, with a double from Julian Alvarez completing a 6-0 demolition.

West Ham United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United will be disappointed they weren't able to capitalise on a below-par performance from Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.

Harry Kane squared to Heung-min Son, but it was West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer who turned into his own net to give the visitors the lead on the night. The Hammers came out for the second half as a different animal and dominated the match.

Tomas Soucek poached West Ham United's equaliser very well past Hugo Lloris, and a flurry of subsequent chances went amiss for the Hammers. It finished all square at the London Stadium.

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

What a dramatic night at Anfield. Liverpool recorded what will go down as a famous win due to the circumstances they achieved it in. Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to beat Newcastle United with a goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

New signing Alexander Isak was the man to put Newcastle United ahead shortly before half time with a well taken finish. He thought he doubled the lead ten minutes into the second half, but the goal was rendered offside. A big let off for Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino equalised from Mohamed Salah's pass, and it would be Fabio Carvalho who netted a controversial stoppage win two minutes after the allotted added time ended. However, the reason for the added time was due to the blatant time wasting from the Newcastle United players which was spotted from the referee.

The stoppage time win was the 40th time in Premier League history that Liverpool have won a match after 90 minutes. Inevitable.

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester United continued their impressive response to their embarrassing loss at Brentford, as they recorded their third successive win at the King Power Stadium against a diminished Leicester City.

Jadon Sancho was the man celebrating after he was slid in by Marcus Rashford to score as Manchester United took the lead in the first half. They would go on to hold this result as Erik ten Hag's side recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins.

Brendan Rodgers is a man under pressure, as his Leicester City side sit 20th in the table after five games.

Another week of Premier League football has finished - but don't worry, we don't have to wait long at all for Matchweek 6 as the action kicks back off again at Goodison Park at 12.30pm on Saturday 3 September for the Merseyside derby.

