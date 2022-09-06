Premier League MW6 Round-Up | Red Devils Impress & Brendan Rodgers Under Pressure

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

IMAGO / Action Plus

Matchweek 6 began at Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby. Everton hadn't won a game all season heading into the fixture and this luck didn't change, as they collected their fourth draw in their opening six games following a 0-0 stalemate against Jurgen Klopp's side.

The best chances of the match fell to Liverpool, with Jordan Pickford pulling out fabulous saves to deny the likes of Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah also struck the woodwork.

Conor Coady had his tap-in ruled out after VAR replays deemed the former Liverpool defender to be offside. A late flurry of chances for Liverpool thwarted away by Jordan Pickford ensured the 241st Merseyside derby would end honours even.

Liverpool end Matchweek 6 of the Premier League in 7th place; Everton in 16th.

Brentford 5-2 Leeds United

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ivan Toney's hat-trick made sure that there would be no doubt over the winners between Brentford and Leeds United. Jesse Marsch's side were hoping to bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton but got thumped at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ivan Toney followed up his penalty with an incredible free kick goal to grab his second of the game. Leeds United pulled a goal back before half-time when Luis Sinisterra clean effort found the back of the net.

It would be Ivan Toney to complete an incredible hat-trick when he chipped the ball into the back of the net from outside of the box when Illan Meslier was in no man's land. Marc Roca pulled the visitors back into the game when he finished from Luke Ayling's low-cross.

Brentford scored their fourth and fifth goals of the game late on through Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to secure a marvellous 5-2 home victory to move up to 8th in the table. Leeds United are now 9th in the Premier League.

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from a poor loss to Southampton by beating a West Ham United side that has endured a difficult start to the season.

The breakthrough goal came from a goalmouth scramble which saw Michail Antonio eventually prodded home to put the Hammers ahead at Stamford Bridge. However, not long after, Ben Chilwell scrambled an equalising goal past Lukasz Fabianski to draw Chelsea level.

The winning goal came with just two minutes left, as Ben Chillwell turned from scorer to assister when Kai Havertz scored his first goal of the Premier League season. West Ham United would be denied a late Maxwel Cornet equalising goal after VAR controversially disallowed the goal for an alledged foul on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea are now 6th in the Premier League table with West Ham United still struggling down in 18th.

Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

This encounter at St James' Park won't go down as an all-time classic but plenty of positives for both sides as they gain a point and a clean sheet each as Eddie Howe's lads responded to late heartbreak at Anfield with a spirited performance.

Alexander Isak had the first proper chance of the game when he was able to break away on the counter attack. He tried to chip Vicente Guaita, but the Crystal Palace goalkeeper had it all covered.

Newcastle United thought they took the lead after Tyrick Mitchell put the ball into his own net, but an on-pitch VAR review resulted in the goal being disallowed for a foul from Joe Willock on the goalkeeper.

The game would end as a goalless stalemate - Newcastle United are now 11th in the Premier League; Crystal Palace are 15th.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Bournemouth

IMAGO / Focus Images

An absolute thriller at the City Ground saw a rejuvenated Bournemouth side come from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest away from home.

After sacking Scott Parker following Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, the Cherries responded by gaining an impressive point against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and were hoping to back it up with a positive result at Nottingham Forest.

It would be the hosts to take the lead, after Cheikhou Kouyate headed past Bournemouth's goalkeeper, Neto. Brennan Johnson converted a penalty for Nottingham Forest seconds before half-time after the referee gave a spot kick for handball.

The comeback was sparked by a thunderous strike from midfielder Philip Billing not long after the start of the second half, and then a fantastic overhead effort from Dominic Solanke brought Bournemouth level at the City Ground.

The winner to seal the three points for Bournemouth came from Jaidon Athony, who scored after Dominic Solanke was unselfish and squared the ball in the six yard box. The win moves Bournemouth up to 13th; Nottingham Forest in 19th place occupying the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Fulham

IMAGO / News Images

Antonio Conte's side were able to keep their unbeaten start to the Premier League alive after they beat newly-promoted Fulham 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts went ahead minutes before half-time when Richarlison passed to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who slotted the ball past Bernd Leno. The lead was doubled in the second half when an attempted cross deflected off Tosin Adarabioyo and Ryan Sessegnon picked up the pieces to tee up Harry Kane.

Fulham pulled a late goal back through talisman Aleksander Mitrovic to spark optimism in the away end - but it wouldn't to be. Richarlison scored what he thought would be a goal to seal the win, however, it was chalked off as VAR disallowed the goal for offside.

The win for Tottenham Hotspur puts them into 3rd place in the Premier League; Fulham in the middle of the bunch at 10th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Southampton

IMAGO / PA Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers were still searching for their first win of the season when they hosted Southampton at Molineux. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were looking to build from their impressive 2-1 sinking of Chelsea in midweek.

Matheus Nunes went saw Daniel Podence at the back post, so delivered a low cross into the Portuguese player's feet, and his effort just squirmed underneath the goalkeeper to put the home side in front.

Unlike in their previous games, this time they would hold onto their lead as they walked away with a 1-0 win against Southampton.

The win lifts Wolverhampton Wanderers from the relegation zone and into 14th; Southampton lying 12th in the table.

Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City

IMAGO / PA Images

The reigning champions of the Premier League had an opportunity to go seven points clear of Liverpool with a win against Steven Gerrard's struggling Aston Villa side, but managed just a point at Villa Park.

Kevin De Bruyne teed up Erling Haaland at the back post early on in the second half, and the Norwegian scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season - just six games in.

They wouldn't keep ahold of the lead to win the game, however, as Jacob Ramsey set up Leon Bailey, who smashed it past Ederson into the back of the net to bring Aston Villa level. Philippe Coutinho scored what seemed a perfectly good goal to potentially win the game for the home side - but a strange VAR decision ruled it offside.

Manchester City don't capitalise as they remain 2nd in the Premier League; Aston Villa in 17th.

Brighton & Hove Albion 5-2 Leicester City

IMAGO / PA Images

Brendan Rodgers tenure at Leicester City is hanging on a very, very thin wire after his side were trounced at the AMEX Stadium against Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it was a positive start for the visitors in what was a thrilling game of football, as Kelechi Iheanacho scored inside the first minute to put Leicester City ahead. The lead wouldn't last long however, as an own-goal from Luke Thomas and a well-worked finish from Liverpool target Moises Caicedo completed a turnaround for the hosts inside 15 minutes.

Patson Daka capitalised on sloppy defending to bring Leicester City level at 2-2 just before half-time. Alexis Mac Allister scored a worldie from outside of the box to start off the second half, but it was harshly ruled for offside.

Leandro Trossard was able to put Brighton 3-2 up before an Alexis Mac Allister penalty saw the game go out of reach for Leicester City. The Seagulls wrapped up the win when Alexis Mac Allister scored their fifth of the afternoon with an incredible free kick goal.

The emphatic 5-2 win keeps Brighton & Hove Albion in 4th place; whilst a diminished an under pressure Leicester City side occupy the bottom of the table in 20th.

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

IMAGO / PA Images

Arsenal's five game win streak to start their Premier League campaign came to a crushing end at Old Trafford. Manchester United have been revitalised, so to speak, following Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped to the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he prodded Arsenal in front after he finished past David De Gea. The referee was advised to look at the pitchside VAR monitor - which determined the goal should be disallowed due to a foul from Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen in the build up to the goal.

The first goal of the game came from new signing Antony on his debut, after his left-footed effort found the far corner past Aaron Ramsdale. Bukayo Saka equalised in the second half after some poor defending from Manchester United.

They responded very well, however, as a relatively quick double from Marcus Rashford ensured a 3-1 win for Erik ten Hag's side. Despite the loss, Arsenal remain 1st in the Premier League, and Manchester United move up to 5th with their fourth win in a row.

Another weekend of Premier League football comes to an end. Next weekend sees the mouth-watering fixture of Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur. However, after Matchweek 6, Arsenal remain top of the league and Brendan Rodgers is in serious danger of losing his job at Leicester City.

