Premier League MW8 Round-Up | Arsenal Stay Top & Leicester's Woes Continue

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton

Steven Gerrard has been a man under pressure in recent weeks at Aston Villa, but these worries may have been alleviated after his side grabbed a point against Manchester City and have now beaten Southampton to move up to 15th.

The solitary goal of the match came from Jacob Ramsey, originally from a corner kick, as his effort went in off the crossbar just before half-time. Southampton struggled to create chances in the second half and Aston Villa held on to collect all three points. Southampton have dropped to 14th.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham

The second game on Friday night was at the City Ground. Fulham were able to continue their incredible start to the season as they beat Nottingham Forest away from home in a thrilling encounter.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the opening goal of the night when his low header hit the back of the net from the back post. Tosin Adarabioyo repeated the same routine for Fulham's equaliser as he nodded home from the corner piece early in the second half.

Not long after the equaliser, Fulham took the lead, with an incredible effort from outside of the box from Joao Palhinha. The advantage was stretched even further as Harrison Reed finished off a well-worked counter-attack to put the visitors 3-1 up.

Nottingham Forest pulled back a consolation goal through substitute, Lewis O'Brien, but it would ultimately come to nothing as Fulham walked away with all three points. The win moves Fulham up to 6th in the table, whilst Nottingham Forest remain 19th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-3 Manchester City

Manchester City's fine form continued as they visited Molineux. Pep Guardiola's side had enjoyed an exciting 2-1 win midweek against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

It was Jack Grealish who scored inside the first minute of the game to put the visitors ahead after a superb ball was played into the box by Kevin De Bruyne. You could probably guess who it was to double the lead for the Citizens, as Erling Haaland's strike from outside of the box crept into the bottom corner of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for Wolverhampton Wanderers, as Nathan Collins was sent off following a high foot challenge on Jack Grealish. Phil Foden wrapped up the three points in the second half with a lovely flick after Erling Haaland had squared the ball.

Manchester City remain in 2nd place after all the action from Matchweek 8, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers drop down to 17th, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth have stretched their unbeaten run to three games following their harrowing 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 4 of the Premier League after they picked up a point at St James' Park.

It was Philip Billing who scored in the second half to put the Cherries ahead after he poached into the back of the net from a Jordan Zemura cross. Alexander Isak levelled from the penalty spot after a VAR check penalised Jefferson Lerma for handball.

The draw is Newcastle United's fifth in just seven games this season in the Premier League, and the point ensures they move up from 11th to 10th. Bournemouth equally move up a place, from 13th to 12th.

Tottenham Hotspur 6-2 Leicester City

What a game this was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and could very well be the last game for Brendan Rodgers as manager of Leicester City.

As they did in their 5-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, the visitors started off well, as they were awarded a penalty in the opening stages of the game. Youri Tielemans stepped up and saw his effort saved, but replays showed Hugo Lloris to be off his line. He made no mistake in his second attempt from the spot.

Harry Kane equalised shortly after for the home side after he headed in from a cross by Dejan Kulusevski. It would be Eric Dier to then put Tottenham Hotspur in front after he headed home a corner taken by Ivan Perisic.

A stunning goal from James Maddison looped over Hugo Lloris to bring them level at 2-2 minutes before half-time. However, it wouldn't last long as sloppy defending allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to slot home for the hosts early on in the second half.

The story from then on was all about Heung-min Son, after he was left frustrated being on the bench for this game, he was substituted onto the pitch and scored a magnificent hat-trick to secure not just his team's three points, but perhaps his place in the team.

Tottenham Hotspur stay in 3rd position in the table, and Leicester City remain at the foot of the table in 20th place. The Foxes are the only side without a win so far this season.

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal bounced back from their 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford to Manchester United as they battered Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium to stay top of the Premier League table.

William Saliba netted first for the visitors as he headed from the corner, the goal being confirmed by goal-line technology. It was Gabriel Jesus who doubled Arsenal's lead at the ground that they lost at last season.

Fabio Vieira made his first start and scored his first goal in spectacular style with a left-footed effort from long range to make it 3-0 to the Gunners. Ethan Nwaneri was substituted onto the pitch for Arsenal and made history as the youngest Premier League player in history at just 15 years and 181 days old. He was born in 2007.

The win for Arsenal means they stay top of the Premier League table, and Brentford have moved from 8th down to 9th in the league.

Everton 1-0 West Ham United

The Toffees grabbed their first win of the Premier League season as they beat an out-of-form West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Jarrod Bowen had a great chance to score in the second half for West Ham United, but his effort was over the bar. He would come to regret missing this chance as Neil Maupay scored not long afterward to put Everton a goal up.

Tomas Soucek also had a great opportunity to score from a corner to equalise - as did Said Benrahma who hit the post in the latter stages of the game.

The win for Everton moves them up to 13th in the table, as West Ham United drop into the relegation zone, as they sit 18th.

Matchweek 8 has finished, although the most matches any side has played is seven games. Whilst Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace have played just six games.

The unfortunate death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has created a temporary fixture backlog. There shouldn't be any more fixture cancellations and rescheduled dates for the postponed fixtures will be announced in due course.

