Matchweek 2 of the Premier League did not disappoint as Manchester United were trounced by Brentford on Saturday, and Liverpool failed to record their first win of the season after being held by Crystal Palace - with Darwin Nunez sent off.

Aston Villa 2 Everton 1

IMAGO / Action Plus

The weekend's action began at Villa Park where Everton suffered back-to-back defeats. Danny Ings bagged his first goal of the season with a clinical strike from the centre of the box, leaving Jordan Pickford with no chance.

Poor defending in the second half allowed Aston Villa to double their lead through Emi Buendia with five minutes left on the clock. Former Everton player Lucas Digne scored an own goal to pull a goal back for the visitors but it wasn't enough.

Everton weren't awful but they're still lacking something - probably a striker. They started the game without a recognised no.9 with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still injured. If they can get the Idrissa Gueye deal over the line as well, then I think they'll improve as the season progresses.

Arsenal 4 Leicester City 2

IMAGO / Action Plus

Arsenal's positive start to the season continued when they beat Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium. Leicester City are yet to record a win in their opening two games.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners with a beautiful looping effort that found the top far corner from a tight angle. He then doubled Arsenal's lead when he headed home at the back post from a corner.

Leicester City were given a lifeline back into the game following an own goal from Arsenal centre-back William Saliba who attempted a clearance - but instead headed into his own net.

Granit Xhaka returned Arsenal's two-goal cushion before James Maddison found the back of the net from a tight angle. The sixth and final goal of the game came from a very well taken strike from Gabriel Martinelli, who bagged his second goal of the season in as many games.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0

IMAGO / PA Images

The Seagulls couldn't replicate their Old Trafford heroics after they were forced to settle for a point against Newcastle United. Solly March thought he found the back of the net - but a low, reaction save from Nick Pope kept the danger out for the Magpies.

He was the hero in the second half as well who saved with his fingertips to keep out Adam Lallana's header. The Newcastle 'keeper made more saves from Solly March and Joel Veltman. Pascal Gross missed a sitter at the end of the game for Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be the more disappointed side - after they dominated the game and would've felt like they deserved to walk away with more than just a point.

Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0

IMAGO / Sportimage

One of the more unsurprising results of the weekend was Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of new boys Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium.

There was little hope for Scott Parker's Cherries heading into the match and that proved from minute one. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma sealed a routine win for Pep Guardiola's men.

Southampton 2 Leeds United 2

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

I pipped Leeds United to beat Southampton this weekend, and it was looking that way after an early second-half goal from Rodrigo was doubled by himself from a corner - with the Spaniard bagging a brace.

The Saints fought back and pulled a goal back through Joe Aribo after he danced around Illan Meslier and finished into the far corner. Southampton equalised through a brilliant move. Joe Aribo threaded a beautiful ball cutting through the Leeds United defence finding Kyle Walker-Peters, who smashed home from a tight angle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Fulham 0

IMAGO / PA Images

Fulham drew their second game of the season after their stalemate at Molineux. Wolves were unlucky not to score in the first half through Pedro Neto after his attempt was eventually defended off the line after scrambling past Marek Rodak.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the second half for a foul on Bobby Decordova-Reid, however, Jose Sa does what Alisson couldn't do last weekend by saving Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty kick.

A late tiff occurred between Aleksandar Mitrovic and Morgan Gibbs-White after a clash resulted in the Serbian striker confronting the Wolves midfielder. Aleksandar Mitrovic was booked for his reaction.

Brentford 4 Manchester United 0

IMAGO / Action Plus

Saturday's action in the Premier League resulted in one of the shocks of the season already. Josh Dasilva opened the scoring for Brentford after a David de Gea howler when he somehow let the ball worm underneath him to find the back of the net.

It got from bad to worse for the visitors, debuting their new away strip, when David de Gea passed to Christian Eriksen who was already under pressure by Mathias Jensen. This complete mix-up at the back for Man United resulted in Brentford's second goal.

They found their third from a corner when Ben Mee bundled the ball home. A quick counter-attack from Brentford saw Ivan Toney play in Bryan Mbeumo, who coolly finished past the vanquished goalkeeper for Manchester United.

Some rest-bite in the second half meant that Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United didn't allow any more goals in, but they walk away from the Brentford Community Stadium with a 4-0 loss and left rock-bottom of the Premier League table after two games.

Nottingham Forest 1 West Ham United 0

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nottingham Forest's first home game in the Premier League for 23 years resulted in a dream three points against Europa Conference League side West Ham United.

In the end, it was a goal on debut for former Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi who bagged late in the first half for the hosts. West Ham United weren't without their chances, however, as they saw a goal scored by Said Benrahma disallowed after VAR deemed that Michail Antonio fouled Orel Mangala in the build up.

West Ham United also missed a penalty in the second half of the match, with Dean Henderson saving Declan Rice's spot kick.

Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

What a game of football at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham started bright but Chelsea fought back and scored the opening goal - a stunning volley from Kalidou Koulibaly from a Marc Cucurella.

Tottenham Hotspur equalised in the second half of the game through a long-distance strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, which sparked an outburst on the sidelines in a confrontation between Tottenham manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel - seeing both of them receiving yellow cards.

Chelsea went back in front through Reece James in a well-worked goal involving Raheem Sterling. They looked set to win the game after that as well until Harry Kane equalised in the 90+6th minute from a corner.

At the full-time whistle, the two managers couldn't even shake hands without a dispute as Thomas Tuchel wasn't happy that Antonio Conte didn't look him in the eyes. This erupted into a second confrontation and saw both bosses receive red cards.

Chelsea were much the better side, Tottenham being lucky to walk away with a point.

Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1

IMAGO / PA Images

The final game of Matchweek 2 was at Anfield on Monday night. Liverpool weren't able to record their first Premier League win of the season as they were held by Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha put the visitors ahead in the first half against the run of play and were able to hold out until half-time. A reckless headbutt from Darwin Nunez saw him sent off for Liverpool - meaning Jurgen Klopp's side were a goal down and a man down. Luis Diaz scored a lovely goal after he danced around the Crystal Palace defence before slotting home nicely from outside of the box.

That would be the last goal of the game as well, as Liverpool were still left searching for a set of three points.

