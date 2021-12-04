Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Saturday, 4th December

Author:

It was a good day for Manchester City and Liverpool and they now occupy first and second spots in the Premier League and we can bring you the results, fixtures and latest table.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City enjoyed a very comfortable 3-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road with two goals from Bernardo Silva and a header from Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool snatched a 94th minute winner through Divock Origi against Wolves at Molineux.

Bernardo Silva
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Read More

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

Table After Games On 4th December

Here is the table after Saturday's matches:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Premier League ball
News

Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Saturday, 4th December

19 seconds ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

'Divock Origi, The Legend' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Divock Origi's Last Minute Winner Against Wolves As Liverpool Go Top Of The League Temporarily

11 minutes ago
Watford
Non LFC

Watch: Well Taken Cucho Hernandez Goal For Watford Against Manchester City As Hornets Trail 3-1

18 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
Non LFC

Watch: Bernardo Silva World Class Goal Gives Manchester City A Three Goal Lead At Watford

29 minutes ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'Origi is Inevitable!' - Liverpool Fans React to Divock Origi's 94th Minute Goal Against Wolves

54 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | Origi Wins It For Reds

1 hour ago
Manchester City
Non LFC

Watch: Bernardo Silva Goal That Doubles Manchester City Lead Against Watford

1 hour ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist

1 hour ago