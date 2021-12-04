Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Saturday, 4th December
It was a good day for Manchester City and Liverpool and they now occupy first and second spots in the Premier League and we can bring you the results, fixtures and latest table.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City enjoyed a very comfortable 3-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road with two goals from Bernardo Silva and a header from Raheem Sterling.
Liverpool snatched a 94th minute winner through Divock Origi against Wolves at Molineux.
Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.
Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City
Read More
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal
Table After Games On 4th December
Here is the table after Saturday's matches:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors
- Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Chelsea And Everton
- He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target
- Everton v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned: Andy Robertson Is Back, The City Is Red, Mohamed Salah Is World's Best
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook