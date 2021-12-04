Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Saturday, 4th December

It was a good day for Manchester City and Liverpool and they now occupy first and second spots in the Premier League and we can bring you the results, fixtures and latest table.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City enjoyed a very comfortable 3-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road with two goals from Bernardo Silva and a header from Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool snatched a 94th minute winner through Divock Origi against Wolves at Molineux.

Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

Table After Games On 4th December

Here is the table after Saturday's matches:

