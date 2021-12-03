Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Premier League Table & Standings After Matchweek 14 Plus Fixtures For Matchweek 15

After matchweek 14 in the Premier League, there was no change at the top of the table as Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all won tricky looking away matches. We bring you the league table as things stand and the fixtures for matchweek 15.

Matchweek 14 Results

Newcastle United  1-1  Norwich City

Leeds United  1-0  Crystal Palace

Watford  1-2  Chelsea

Wolverhampton  0-0  Burnley

West Ham United  1-1  Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton  2-2  Leicester City

Everton  1-4  Liverpool

Aston Villa  1-2  Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur  2-0  Brentford

Manchester United  3-2  Arsenal

League Table

Here is how the Premier League table looks after matchweek 14:

Read More

Matchweek 15 Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm   Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm   Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm   Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm   Watford v Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm     Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm     Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm     Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm     Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm    Everton v Arsenal

