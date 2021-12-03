Premier League Table & Standings After Matchweek 14 Plus Fixtures For Matchweek 15
After matchweek 14 in the Premier League, there was no change at the top of the table as Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all won tricky looking away matches. We bring you the league table as things stand and the fixtures for matchweek 15.
Matchweek 14 Results
Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City
Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Wolverhampton 0-0 Burnley
West Ham United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Southampton 2-2 Leicester City
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford
Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal
League Table
Here is how the Premier League table looks after matchweek 14:
Matchweek 15 Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United v Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton v Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal
