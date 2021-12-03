Premier League Table & Standings After Matchweek 14 Plus Fixtures For Matchweek 15

After matchweek 14 in the Premier League, there was no change at the top of the table as Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all won tricky looking away matches. We bring you the league table as things stand and the fixtures for matchweek 15.

Matchweek 14 Results

Newcastle United 1-1 Norwich City

Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Wolverhampton 0-0 Burnley

West Ham United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton 2-2 Leicester City

Everton 1-4 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal

League Table

Here is how the Premier League table looks after matchweek 14:

Matchweek 15 Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

