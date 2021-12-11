Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Premier League Table, Standings, Results & Fixtures - Matchweek 16

Author:

It's as you were at the top of the Premier League table with the top three all winning by one goal margins and we can bring you the results, fixtures and standings after Saturday's matches.

It's been a day of penalties with the winners from Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all coming from the spot.

Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Jorginho and Cristiano Ronaldo were the players who kept their cool to win three points for their teams.

In the day's other game, Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners against Southampton with goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel.

Premier League Fixtures/Results - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester City 1-0 Wolves

3:00pm Arsenal 3-0 Southampton

3:00pm Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

3:00pm Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa

5:30pm Norwich City 0-1 Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United

2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

Premier League Table After Matches On 11th December 2021

Premier League Ball
