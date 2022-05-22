Skip to main content
Premier League Title Race Permutations - Manchester City Or Liverpool To Win The League?

The final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season promises to be an exciting one with the title still on the line and we take a look at what the permutations are.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Liverpool start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's team also hold a six-goal goal difference advantage over the Reds.

City will host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad on the final day whilst Liverpool will play Wolves at Anfield.

Permutations

  • If Manchester City beat Aston Villa they will be crowned Champions for the fourth time in five years and Liverpool cannot impact that scenario.
  • Should Manchester City draw with Aston Villa, they will still win the title if Liverpool fail to beat Wolves.
  • If Manchester City fail to beat Aston Villa and Liverpool defeat Wolves, the Reds will be crowned Champions.
  • If Liverpool draw with Wolves, they would need Manchester City to suffer an unlikely heavy defeat to win the league.
  • If Liverpool lose to Wolves, Manchester City will win the title regardless of their result against Aston Villa.

Find out when and how to watch Liverpool's crucial match with Wolves HERE.

