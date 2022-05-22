Premier League Title Race Permutations - Manchester City Or Liverpool To Win The League?

The final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season promises to be an exciting one with the title still on the line and we take a look at what the permutations are.

Liverpool start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's team also hold a six-goal goal difference advantage over the Reds.

City will host Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad on the final day whilst Liverpool will play Wolves at Anfield.

Permutations

If Manchester City beat Aston Villa they will be crowned Champions for the fourth time in five years and Liverpool cannot impact that scenario.

Should Manchester City draw with Aston Villa, they will still win the title if Liverpool fail to beat Wolves.

If Manchester City fail to beat Aston Villa and Liverpool defeat Wolves, the Reds will be crowned Champions.

If Liverpool draw with Wolves, they would need Manchester City to suffer an unlikely heavy defeat to win the league.

If Liverpool lose to Wolves, Manchester City will win the title regardless of their result against Aston Villa.

