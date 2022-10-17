Skip to main content
Premier League To Hold Pre-Season Tournament In USA Next Summer

IMAGO / Colorsport

Premier League To Hold Pre-Season Tournament In USA Next Summer

The global expansion of the most watched sports league in the world, the Premier League, was always inevitable. A report was released today indicating that a mini tournament of six teams is likely to take place this summer at multiple stadiums across the USA.

With broadcasting in over 200 countries and a TV audience of over 5 billion people, the Premier League is currently the most popular sports league in the world.

Back in September of 2021 David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that discussions were taking place to expand the reach of the Premier League and hold matches overseas.

Covid related issues apparently stalled the project which was put on hold until just recently when the FA rekindled discussions with hosting sites in the USA.

Liverpool FC

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

These discussions have apparently become a reality as the same source is now reporting that a Pre Season event has been proposed to take place in late July of 2023.

David Ornstein had this to say about the proposed format.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It could see around six Premier League clubs divided across two groups, each playing round-robin friendlies in multiple cities on the east and west coasts of the US... It would benefit from Premier League branding and would be expected to sell out major stadiums, while also attracting plenty of interest from sponsors and generating significant broadcast rights deals."

Premier League 2

According to Ornstein 14 of the Premier League's 20 clubs have expressed a willingness to participate but apparently, only one of the "big six" teams are included in this number.

The Premier League may have to compete with other European leagues that have also expressed interest in an overseas mini-tournament.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Ballon d'Or 2022: Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Ballon d'Or
News

Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Match Highlights, Salah Winner, Klopp Sent Off

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Fabio Carvalho
News

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Joe Gomez Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker

By Damon Carr
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Manchester City
News

Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List

By Owen Cummings
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City

By Sam Jones
Liverpool Alisson
Articles

Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City

By Sam Jones