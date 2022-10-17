Premier League To Hold Pre-Season Tournament In USA Next Summer
With broadcasting in over 200 countries and a TV audience of over 5 billion people, the Premier League is currently the most popular sports league in the world.
Back in September of 2021 David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that discussions were taking place to expand the reach of the Premier League and hold matches overseas.
Covid related issues apparently stalled the project which was put on hold until just recently when the FA rekindled discussions with hosting sites in the USA.
These discussions have apparently become a reality as the same source is now reporting that a Pre Season event has been proposed to take place in late July of 2023.
David Ornstein had this to say about the proposed format.
"It could see around six Premier League clubs divided across two groups, each playing round-robin friendlies in multiple cities on the east and west coasts of the US... It would benefit from Premier League branding and would be expected to sell out major stadiums, while also attracting plenty of interest from sponsors and generating significant broadcast rights deals."
According to Ornstein 14 of the Premier League's 20 clubs have expressed a willingness to participate but apparently, only one of the "big six" teams are included in this number.
The Premier League may have to compete with other European leagues that have also expressed interest in an overseas mini-tournament.
