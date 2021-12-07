Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

We bring you the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2021/22 season.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur was the winner in 2020/21 with 23 goals. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was second with 22.

Here are this season's current standings:

Player Team Goals Matches Played Mohamed Salah Liverpool 13 15 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 9 15 Diogo Jota Liverpool 8 14 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 7 14 Sadio Mane Liverpool 7 15 Emmanuel Dennis Watford 6 14 Michail Antonio West Ham 6 14 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 6 12 Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 6 13 Raphinha Leeds United 6 13 Callum Wilson Newcastle United 6 11 Neil Maupay Brighton & Hove Albion 6 14 Mason Mount Chelsea 5 12 Bruno Fernandes Manchester Uniited 5 15 Joshua King Watford 5 13 Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal 5 14 Demarai Gray Leicester City 5 15 Maxwel Cornet Burnley 5 9 Ismaila Sarr Wartford 5 12 Teemu Pukki Norwich City 5 15

