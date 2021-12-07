Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
We bring you the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2021/22 season.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur was the winner in 2020/21 with 23 goals. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was second with 22.
Here are this season's current standings:
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Matches Played
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
13
15
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
9
15
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
8
14
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
7
14
Sadio Mane
Liverpool
7
15
Emmanuel Dennis
Watford
6
14
Michail Antonio
West Ham
6
14
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
6
12
Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
6
13
Raphinha
Leeds United
6
13
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
6
11
Neil Maupay
Brighton & Hove Albion
6
14
Mason Mount
Chelsea
5
12
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester Uniited
5
15
Joshua King
Watford
5
13
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
5
14
Demarai Gray
Leicester City
5
15
Maxwel Cornet
Burnley
5
9
Ismaila Sarr
Wartford
5
12
Teemu Pukki
Norwich City
5
15
