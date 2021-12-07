Skip to main content
Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22

Author:

We bring you the latest in the race for the Premier League golden boot for the 2021/22 season.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur was the winner in 2020/21 with 23 goals. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was second with 22.

Here are this season's current standings:

Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22 After Matchweek 15

PlayerTeamGoalsMatches Played

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

13

15

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

9

15

Diogo Jota

Liverpool

8

14

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

7

14

Sadio Mane

Liverpool

7

15

Emmanuel Dennis

Watford

6

14

Michail Antonio

West Ham

6

14

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

6

12

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur

6

13

Raphinha

Leeds United

6

13

Callum Wilson

Newcastle United

6

11

Neil Maupay

Brighton & Hove Albion

6

14

Mason Mount

Chelsea

5

12

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester Uniited

5

15

Joshua King

Watford

5

13

Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal

5

14

Demarai Gray

Leicester City

5

15

Maxwel Cornet

Burnley

5

9

Ismaila Sarr

Wartford

5

12

Teemu Pukki

Norwich City

5

15

