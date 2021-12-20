Confirmed: AFCON Is On Says President Of CAF, Leaving Liverpool Without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

It has been confirmed that AFCON will go ahead as President of CAF talks about his excitement of the tournament during an interview. Liverpool will soon be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

There have been many rumours and speculation surrounding AFCON and whether it will be on or not over the last couple of month. With the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly, the doubts have risen and questions have been asked to cancel the tournament.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As English football is finding it hard to find it's feet at the moment, with matches being postponed regular. It will be surprising to most that AFCON will go ahead. Jurgen Klopp is one man that has publicly expressed his feelings about the international tournament as he loses three of his key players.

AFCON is scheduled to start from 9th January, During an interview, the president of CAF confirms that AFCON will go ahead and says that he expects everyone to be there on.the scheduled date,

"We are ready to show the world the best of African football, but also the best of African hospitality and the best of who we are. It's going to be a successful AFCON, thee most successful.

"I'm here from January 7th and if I'm here January 7th, everybody must be here 7th. So come January 9th, they must kick off.

"It is also important we have to believe in our people. We have to stop being the ones to lack confidence and are always expressing sceptical negative views of our own people.

"All over the world, there are competitions where they are challenges, and sometimes some people get 95%, we have to be optimistic.

"I'm confident and excited. I am proud of work my brother has done and the government has done. This is the generation that Africans must believe in Africans. We can host a football competition that's as good as you can see in Europe and in the world. So see you when we start, January 9th."

