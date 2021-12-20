Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed: AFCON Is On Says President Of CAF, Leaving Liverpool Without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

Author:

It has been confirmed that AFCON will go ahead as President of CAF talks about his excitement of the tournament during an interview. Liverpool will soon be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

There have been many rumours and speculation surrounding AFCON and whether it will be on or not over the last couple of month. With the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly, the doubts have risen and questions have been asked to cancel the tournament. 

Mohamed Salah, Egypt

As English football is finding it hard to find it's feet at the moment, with matches being postponed regular. It will be surprising to most that AFCON will go ahead. Jurgen Klopp is one man that has publicly expressed his feelings about the international tournament as he loses three of his key players.

AFCON is scheduled to start from 9th January, During an interview, the president of CAF confirms that AFCON will go ahead and says that he expects everyone to be there on.the scheduled date,

"We are ready to show the world the best of African football, but also the best of African hospitality and the best of who we are. It's going to be a successful AFCON, thee most successful.

"I'm here from January 7th and if I'm here January 7th, everybody must be here 7th. So come January 9th, they must kick off. 

Read More

"It is also important we have to believe in our people. We have to stop being the ones to lack confidence and are always expressing sceptical negative views of our own people. 

"All over the world, there are competitions where they are challenges, and sometimes some people get 95%, we have to be optimistic. 

"I'm confident and excited. I am proud of work my brother has done and the government has done. This is the generation that Africans must believe in Africans. We can host a football competition that's as good as you can see in Europe and in the world. So see you when we start, January 9th."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah, Egypt
News

Confirmed: AFCON Is On Says President Of CAF, Leaving Liverpool Without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita

6 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'He's De Bruyne, Beckham And Gerrard' - Gary Neville on Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

8 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Paul Tierney
News

Amazing Statistic That Proves Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Was Correct About Referee Paul Tierney

48 minutes ago
Thiago
News

Watch: Best Goal Of Champions League Group Stages Revealed - Thiago? Lionel Messi? Robert Lewandowski?

1 hour ago
Klopp yellow card against spurs
Match Coverage

'Absolutely Gob Smacked By the Officiating' Football Pundit Reacts To Paul Tierney's Decisions In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw Against Tottenham

1 hour ago
Harry Kane Paul Tierney
Interviews

'Arrogant' Liverpool Players Should Receive '10 Match Ban' - Former Italy Legend On Spurs & Inter Milan Clash

1 hour ago
Federico Chiesa
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Agreed' £70m Deal For Juventus Star Federico Chiesa Last Summer

2 hours ago
Liverpool Chelsea Anfield
News

Premier League Going Behind Closed Doors 'Looking Increasingly Likely' As Covid-19 Crisis Continues To Hit Game

3 hours ago