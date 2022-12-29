"Probably Wolves" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Cody Gakpo's Anticipated Debut

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Jurgen Klopp spoke in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming fixture against Leicester City in the Premier League. He touched on his new signing: 23-year-old Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Gakpo has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in the Dutch Eredivisie this season - more than any other player in the competition.

The Liverpool boss was asked why Cody Gakpo had been on the club's radar for a while:

"The answer is pretty easy, it's obvious because he's a really, really, really good player, so the package is really interesting.

"The age he is in, the potential he shows, or has, and the quality he showed already in Holland and with the national team as well, so it makes him a really, really interesting player.

"And that's why we were very interested to get him in and I'm really happy that we could do it.

So, big for us, big for him as well, so it's cool. He's obviously delighted about joining us. Everything will be good. So, great day, let me say it like this."

Klopp was unsure as to when Gakpo may make his debut, stressing that the earliest date to sign papers would be the 2 January (the same day Liverpool play Brentford), and therefore Wolves would be more likely:

"What I heard now, we are obviously very early, which is good, but there might be a chance for Brentford – but I think not really, to be honest.

"Because obviously the first of January is a Bank Holiday and then all the papers, which we don't have to sign but some other people, will have to be signed on the 2nd until lunchtime.

"I'm not too positive that that will happen but we will not rush it anyway. So, probably Wolves."

