Lionel Messi Set to Win Ballon d'Or Ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho and Mohamed Salah

According to recent reports, former Barcelona and current PSG player Lionel Messi is set to win his 7th Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi will undoubtedly go down as one of the best players to ever play football, if not the best.

Even when didn't have his best seasons, he was still claiming prestigious awards like the Ballon d'Or.

IMAGO / Xinhua

This year could be another example of that with reports from Spain claiming that the PSG player is set to claim this years award.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is on Monday 29th November and the winner will be announced then.

However, according to the reliable journalist Matteo Moretto, Messi and his friends already know that the Argentine has won the award.

Jurgen Klopp on If Mohamed Salah Should Win the Ballon d'Or

Liverpool only have one player in the 30-man shortlist this season and unsurprisingly it's Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is tipped to be in the top five but with no silverware last season, it was always unlikely he was going to win it.

However, Jurgen Klopp did back his player to win it.



When asked if he thinks Mohamed Salah should win the Ballon d'Or, Jurgen Klopp simply said "Yes".

“I have no idea how you win the Ballon d’Or.

“If it’s about being in the Champions League final and scoring the most goals, it may be difficult, but if it’s on the form of the last two years, then he [Salah] has a chance. Internally he always got the recognition, externally I don’t know.

“After the two goals he has scored people, all of a sudden, think he could be [the best in the world]. He has scored like this before and has performed on the highest level for many years.

“He will do it again and again. Whatever you want to write about him, do it, he deserves it"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook