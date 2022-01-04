Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

‘Before Signing Leo Messi’ - Transfer Expert Reveals PSG Were Thinking About Signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Author:

Despite signing Lionel Messi in January, PSG were apparently looking at bringing in Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah is currently in contract negations with the club and fans are desperate for him to extend his stay at Anfield.

The Egyptian has until 2023 to sign otherwise we could lose the best player in the world on a free.

Luckily, it seems like the talks between Salah's camp and Liverpool are heading in the right direction.

In a recent interview with Anfield Watch, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano discussed Salah's contract and how the talks are advancing.

"The situation is clear. They are negotiating right now, the feeling around both parties is the same because Mo Salah has said in public he would be happy to stay in Liverpool," said Romano.

"He is happy with Liverpool life, with the club, with Jurgen Klopp and with his teammates, so he is prepared to stay at Liverpool. Liverpool want to keep Mo Salah too as he is a key player.

"We are talking about the key contract for Mo Salah as it's maybe going to be his last top contract in European football and so we can understand that he wants a super contract, the biggest contract in all his life.

Read More

"So I think it's something that has to be respected and it's an economical negotiation right now. Timing will be super important because Liverpool know that getting to the end of May or the beginning of June without it sorted could spell danger."

PSG Discussed Bringing Mohamed Salah to Paris

Romano also revealed that oil rich PSG were thinking about signing the Egyptian before they brought in Barcelona's Lionel Messi for free last summer.

"PSG, before signing Leo Messi last summer, were thinking of Mo Salah as a potential player for them. We know that many times he said about Spanish football. 

"So of course we're talking about the top player and many top clubs will be prepared to jump into it if he's not extending this contract at Liverpool," said Romano.

"So the only thing to do is to wait to see if Liverpool will be able to pay what Salah wants. But I am confident, to be honest, because when two sides are both on the same page, they want to stay together.

"I think they will be able to find a way but now it's a negotiation and so we just need to wait and see if they will be able to do it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

‘Before Signing Leo Messi’ - Transfer Expert Reveals PSG Were Thinking About Signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

just now
Dusan Vlahovic
Non LFC

Breaking: Arsenal Offer €55million + Lucas Torreira for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

17 minutes ago
Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: AC Milan In Talks For Liverpool Target & Lille Midfielder Renato Sanches

53 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott 'Closing In On Return' To Liverpool First Team After Four Months Out

1 hour ago
Sven Botman from Lille is a Liverpool target
Transfers

Report: Lille Turn Down Huge Newcastle Bid For Liverpool Target Sven Botman, AC Milan Interested

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Revealed: Mohamed Salah Shows Off New Look On Instagram As Liverpool Striker Departs For AFCON

2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

'Make It Permanent' - Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo Being Named Manchester United Captain

2 hours ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

3 hours ago