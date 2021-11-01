PSG Looking to Replace Gini Wijnaldum? Tension Between the Dutch International and Leandro Paredes? What Went Wrong?

Gini Wijnaldum's PSG career hasn't gone to plan so far. According to recent reports they're already looking to replace him.

When Gini Wijnaldum decided to run his contract down at Liverpool, it was met with mixed feelings.

A section of fans were not too fussed with his decision, hoping that Liverpool would bring in a more attacking minded midfielder after he departed.

(Photo by JustPicturesPlus/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

Another section of fans thought it was a risky decision, due to Gini being our least injury prone midfielder.

One thing every section on the fanbase agreed on was that he needed replacing when he left. However, we know that didn't happen.

PSG Looking to Replace Wijnaldum?

When Gini left Liverpool, it was assumed he would join Barcelona, however, that didn't happen and he ended up joining French side Paris Saint-Germain after they give him a huge contract.

It seems like that moved isn't working out though. If reports from Italy are to be believed, the French side are already looking to replace him.

Foot Mercato claim that Wijnaldum's form is becoming a huge concern for PSG. So much that they're planning to replace him with Marcelo Brozović...

This is an absolutely crazy move by PSG. He hasn't even been there six months and they're already planning to cut ties with him.

I guess it doesn't matter when you have unlimited money like PSG.

Wijnaldum Clashing with Leandro Paredes

Another reason why Wijnaldum could be getting replaced at PSG is down to the 'tension' between him and Leandro Paredes within the PSG camp, according to L'Equipe.

The report states that the South American contingent have shown little interest in helping Wijnaldum settle in to his new squad.

