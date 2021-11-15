Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
‘I Have Already Spoken About That’ - PSG’s Kylian Mbappe Speaks About Future Amidst Real Madrid Interest

Author:

PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe has spoke about his future amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Liverpool fans everywhere would love the opportunity to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

He would be the perfect forward. Liverpool and Jurgen klopp have also not held back on praising the French World Cup winner in the past.

Kylian Mbappe

Despite interest from Liverpool, it seems like Mbappe's next club with be Real Madrid.

The Spanish side reportedly bid €200million for Mbappe last summer but the French side failed to respond.

They now risk losing their superstar for free next summer, unless they sell him in January as it looks like he won't sign a contract.

Kylian Mbappe Speaks About His Future

The French wonderkid scored four goals for France against Kazakhstan in their 8-0 victory last week.

Read More

After the game, Brazilian TV reporters asked him about his future, to which he responded by saying he has already spoken about it.

"I have spent five extraordinary years here [at PSG], I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life.

"Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that.

"I'm here, I'm still here, I'm here this season."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Kylian Mbappe
