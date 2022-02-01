Skip to main content
Radamel Falcao And James Rodriguez Convince Luis Diaz To Join Liverpool From Porto Over Former Clubs Manchester United And Everton

Luis Diaz has finally joined Liverpool from FC Porto. However, a lot of credit could go to former Manchester United striker Ramadel Falcao and former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, as they persuaded their fellow Colombian to reject their ex-clubs for a move to Anfield.

Last summer, Liverpool's Merseyside rivals attempted to sign Luis Diaz from Porto, which included a swap deal with fellow Colombian James Rodriguez. As Everton failed in their attempts to bring the forward to England, the opportunity for another club to snap up the huge talent came up.

Luis Diaz

The forward will join up with his new team at the end of the South American international fixtures. He is set to fly to Merseyside on Thursday, unfortunately for the Toffee fans, it will be the red side he will be arriving at.

The Everton fans have more to be furious at, along with Liverpool’s other rivals Manchester United. As their former players played a huge part in convincing Luis Diaz to join Juergen Klopp’s side.

Read More

Both Ramadel Falcao and James Rodriguez, urged their fellow Colombian to choose Liverpool. Safe to say, Diaz will be thankful for their advice once he steps foot onto the Anfield pitch, listening to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ echoing around the stadium. 

