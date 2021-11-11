Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Rangers Board Members React To News of Steven Gerrard's Appointment At Aston Villa

After news broke on Thursday morning that Steven Gerrard would be leaving Rangers to take up the vacant managerial position at Aston Villa, board members at the Scottish club have been reacting to the news.

The comments from Chairman Douglas Park and Sporting Director Ross Wilson were issued alongside the official club statement on the news on their website.

Steven Gerrard

Chairman, Douglas Park On Gerrard

“I would firstly like to put on record my thanks to Steven for his outstanding efforts over the last three-and-a-half years at Rangers."

“He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign."

“In European competition, he has restored the good name and credibility of our club on the continent and leaves us in a very healthy position on the pitch.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson On Gerrard

“Firstly I want to say thank you to Steven for the work, dedication and professionalism with which he has diligently carried out the role of Rangers Manager."

“Steven and his backroom staff have ensured that the club is undoubtedly in a better place today than it was three-and-a-half years ago. I joined Steven on that journey just over two years ago and from the first day we met, I have enjoyed all aspects of our partnership."

“We have shared a desire to move Rangers forward, to modernise our infrastructure and to make the club win again. There have been so many areas that we have moved forward, and there is still so much to be done, but I can’t stress enough how important it has been to have with us a first team manager who shared a drive and desire to set standards and move the whole football operation forward."

“I know how much it meant to Steven that our 55th league championship was achieved last season, and alongside an excellent European record across his tenure, we have had some truly memorable days and nights. Personally, I am proud of the work that we have done together along with all of the players and staff, and I know Steven shares that pride. We wish Steven nothing but success for his next chapter.”

Steven Gerrard
