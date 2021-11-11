Rangers Official Statement On Steven Gerrard's Appointment As Aston Villa Manager
Rangers have put out an official statement on their website to confirm Steven Gerrard would be leaving the club after being appointed as manager at Aston Villa.
The move of the former Liverpool captain to Villa had been strongly rumoured since Dean Smith was sacked on Sunday and now has been confirmed.
The statement read:
RANGERS can today announce the departure of manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.
Gerrard moves to the Midlands club having played a key role in the significant growth of the Light Blues in numerous areas during his three-and-a-half years at Ibrox.
Rangers now has an outstanding, highly competitive playing squad which is capable of both winning and entertaining on all fronts, with the highest of standards now also prevalent throughout the football department.
In European competition, Rangers have qualified for group stage football for four successive seasons, and knockout-stage football in the last two, improving not only the club’s standing on the continent, but also that of Scottish Football.
Domestically, Rangers have flourished under Gerrard, with that work culminating in the club claiming their 55th title last season on the back of an unbeaten league campaign.
He now leaves Rangers with the club top of the Scottish Premiership with a Premier Sports Cup semi-final to look forward to and the opportunity to qualify yet again for the knockout stages of the Europa League still in the team’s own hands.
Rangers Football Club would like to put on record their thanks to Steven and his staff and wish them every success in the future. They will always be welcome at Ibrox.
