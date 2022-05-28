Report: Real Madrid And Brazil Legend Roberto Carlos On The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Real Madrid and Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos believes that Real Madrid will emerge victorious over Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Madrid go into the game as underdogs, with Jurgen Klopp's Reds fancied to bring home their seventh European Cup, and a second in four years. Los Blancos are seeking their 14th victory in the competition, and have won their last seven consecutive European finals.

IMAGO / ANP

In an interview with The Mirror, Carlos said: "It will be a very difficult game, but I do believe that Real Madrid will come out on top but because they have more experience of playing so many finals.

"I also like the fact that they have come through the biggest teams to get there, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City and so they will have the extra belief they can do it."

It is likely that Klopp's men will try and dominate proceedings, with Carlo Ancelotti's men looking to hit on the counter attack using Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior - a philosophy that has brought them success already in this competition.

The two approaches should make for a fascinating finale, with two European powerhouses going toe to toe.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |