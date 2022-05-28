Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid And Brazil Legend Roberto Carlos On The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Real Madrid and Brazil left-back Roberto Carlos believes that Real Madrid will emerge victorious over Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Madrid go into the game as underdogs, with Jurgen Klopp's Reds fancied to bring home their seventh European Cup, and a second in four years. Los Blancos are seeking their 14th victory in the competition, and have won their last seven consecutive European finals.

Real Madrid, Champions League

In an interview with The Mirror, Carlos said: "It will be a very difficult game, but I do believe that Real Madrid will come out on top but because they have more experience of playing so many finals.

"I also like the fact that they have come through the biggest teams to get there, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City and so they will have the extra belief they can do it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is likely that Klopp's men will try and dominate proceedings, with Carlo Ancelotti's men looking to hit on the counter attack using Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior - a philosophy that has brought them success already in this competition. 

The two approaches should make for a fascinating finale, with two European powerhouses going toe to toe.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Predicted Lineups

By Neil Andrew6 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Quotes

'He's The One For Me That Holds The Key' - Pundit On Liverpool Player Who Can Help Win Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

"I'm Not A Bad Player Myself," Virgil Van Dijk Talks About Real Madrid Star Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Sam Jones23 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | Team News | Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Available To Klopp

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Fitness Update

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
News

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Fitness Update On Fabinho And Thiago Alcantara Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK SPI-1677-0111
Match Coverage

Liverpool drop potential Champions League final lineup hint

By Dan Clubbe1 hour ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Final Training Session Before Champions League Final Against Real Madrid (Includes Thiago Alcantara)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago