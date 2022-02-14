Real Madrid Fan Rafael Nadal Sends Intriguing Message To Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane After AFCON Victory
After their respective triumphs in tennis' Australian Open and football's Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal exchanged congratulatory messages.
Nadal defied the odds when he returned to win the first Grand Slam of the year by winning the Australian Open in Melbourne.
This meant he overtook both Roger Federer and Novac Djokovic as the winner of the most Grand Slams in history by taking his total to 21.
As reported by the Express, Liverpool's number 10 reached out to Nadal to congratulate him on his success
“I watched the 2022 Australian Open final. You were unbelievable. And, hopefully, we are also going to make it tomorrow.”
Senegal and Mane were able to replicate Nadal's win when they won the Africa Cup of Nations final on penalties against Mohamed Salah's Egypt.
After missing a penalty in normal time, Mane struck home the decisive spot-kick to give Senegal the victory in the shoot-out after the match finished 0-0 after extra time.
Real Madrid superfan Nadal returned the message to the Senegalese striker after his AFCON triumph.
"I want to congratulate you. It’s amazing that you achieved the Africa Cup, I think, for the first time
“I am very happy for you. I wish you all the very best.
“Enjoy this incredible achievement, and I hope one day we will meet. See you soon!”
With Mane only having 18 months left on his contract at Liverpool and his future unclear, was the Spanish sensation dropping a hint that the 29-year-old's future may lay away from Anfield?
Probably not, but a decision will need to be made sooner rather than later by Liverpool and Mane over his future with the common belief being he will be offered a contract extension to reward him for his outstanding service.
