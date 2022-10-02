Skip to main content

Real Madrid President Cites Liverpool As Reason Why Football Needs A Super League

Florentino Perez lays out his reasons why football needs something like a Super League.

It appears that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has not given up on the idea of a European Super League (ESL).

Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez spoke at the Real Madrid AGM on Sunday about the European Super League.

In April 2021, the announcement of the ESL was met with widespread criticism and opposition from not only those from inside the game but also those on the outside including politicians.

Six English clubs had signed up for the ESL with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur joining Liverpool.

Perez's Los Blancos were also included on the list of 20 teams that would take part in a competition that would rival UEFA's Champions League.

There was a huge amount of backlash following the announcement and all six English clubs swiftly withdrew and only three days after its original announcement, the ESL suspended its operations.

Whilst the idea seemed to be off the table almost immediately, the discussions have still been bubbling around in the background, and speaking at Real Madrid's AGM, it was evident that Perez still appears intent on the ESL idea.

The 75-year-old cited the fact that his team and Liverpool have only faced each other nine times in 67 years with fans deserving more and claimed football could be at threat if changes are not made.

“Our beloved sport is sick, especially in Europe, in the European Union, and, of course, in Spain. Football is losing its position as the world’s leading global sport.”

LFCTR Verdict

Perez has continued to talk about the ESL and doesn't seem to be letting the idea go. The good news for Liverpool supporters is that any revised proposals for the competition should they arise will now be vetted by the fan representation now in place.

